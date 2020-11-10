American Woman Makes Largest Hand-drawn Maze, Bags Guinness World Records

An American woman holds the Guinness World Records title for the largest hand-drawn maze made by a person. The woman named Michelle Nunley, who hails from Detroit, Michigan, created the record on September 16 this year after she drew a maze on a paper measuring 1,126.36 ft². According to Guinness World Records, it took Michelle nearly three and a half months to complete the maze as she started drawing it on June 9.

The motivation behind the record

The maze features hidden images, doodles, and names throughout. The record was attempted by Michelle to raise funds for Living Arts, an art organisation dedicated to providing youth community art programmes for kids in Detroit. A time-lapse video of Michelle drawing the maze was shared on the Facebook handle of Guinness World Records, where she can be seen working on the project as days and months pass by, ultimately posing with her record drawing, an equivalent of the radius of a football pitch.

"It took Michelle Nunley (USA) over 3 months to create the world's largest hand-drawn maze," Guinness World Records captioned the video it shared a day ago. The clip has garnered more than 3,50,000 views and over 3,000 reactions. "Woot, woot! What a great accomplishment, and I love your motivation to help kids. Thank you!" one individual commented.

Michelle in the comment section of the video thanked everyone and also shared how she kept solving the maze with a highlighter along the way as she drew it, adding that it was one of the requirements of the Guinness World Records. Michelle also shared a scanned unsolved digital version of her maze for people who would like to try it themselves.

