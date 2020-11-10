Ahmedabad boy named Youngest Computer Programmer in Guinness World Record at the age of 6

An Ahmedabad based six-year-old boy has managed to clear the Python programming language Microsoft certification exam at Pearson VUE test centre. The Class 2 student has officially been named in the Guinness World Record as the World's Youngest Computer Programmer. Six-year-old Arham Om Talsania learnt coding from his father and started using tablets at the age of 2 and other gadgets with iOS and Windows at the age of 3 years.

Speaking about the Guinness World Record holder said, "My father taught me coding. I started using tablets when I was 2 years old. At the age of 3, I bought gadgets with iOS and Windows. Later, I got to know that my father was working on Python."

"When I got my certificate from Python, I was creating small games. After some time, they asked me to send some proof of work. A few months later, they approved me and I got the Guinness World Record certificate," added the Youngest Computer engineer.

"Want to help everyone"

The student from Ahmedabad informed that he dreams of becoming a business entrepreneur and make apps, games and systems for coding. The Guinness World Record holder's father Om Talsania is a software engineer who encouraged his son and helped him when hedeveloped an interest for coding. He also informed that he taught his son the basics of programming.

Speaking about his dreams, the Youngest Computer programmer said, "I want to be a business entrepreneur and help everyone. I want to make apps, games, and systems for coding. I also want to help the needy."

Speaking of his son's success, Om Talsania said, "Since he was very young he was very much interested in gadgets. He used to play games on tablet devices. He also used to solve puzzles. When he developed an interest in playing video games, he thought to create it. He used to see me doing coding."

"I taught him basics of programming and he started creating his own small games. He also got recognized as a Microsoft technology associate. We applied for Guinness Book World record as well," added the father of the Guinness World Record holder.

(With inputs from ANI)