Amid Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict, An Indian Family Is Offering Free Meals To Refugees

Amid the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh with several families fleeing their homes and moving to the capital city of Yerevan, an Indian family in Armenia has pledged to help the refugees from the border areas by providing free meals. Living in Armenia reportedly for the last six years, Parvez Ali Khan, a 47-year-old man hailing from Punjab ran ‘Indian Mehak Restaurant & Bar’ in Yerevan.

However, in the wake of the chaos that has injured thousands of civilians, he along with his entire family stepped up to offer help to the affected people in any way they could. As per the social media posts on the official Facebook account of the restaurant, from cooking and packaging to delivery, Indian Mehal Restaurant & Bar is “happy to help the beautiful people”.

As their kind gesture continues to gain the attraction of people across the globe, the family said that they “will continue to help all the Armenians” during these unprecedented and challenging times. Earlier this week, they shared pictures of package food and the team behind putting it all together. According to reports, the restaurant currently has at least 50 volunteers who are helping in carrying out the packaging and delivery of free meals.

Netizens laud their work

From saying “well done” to expressing gratitude for the “heartwarming” gesture, hundreds of internet users are hailing the Indian Mehak restaurant and Bar for their work. One Facebook user wrote, “well done to Mr khan and his team. Best wishes to Armenians as well. Stay strong.” Someone else wrote, “It's indeed a God given blessing you are able to bring out some hope and happiness to these folks at these difficult times.” People from India also sent their regards and “love” to the team and one of them commented under the post, “We are proud to have India as a friend! Wonderful country, wonderful people.”

