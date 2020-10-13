Dad And Daughter’s Heartwarming 'How It Started' Tweet Wins Hearts; Netizens Pour Love

Two new participants have joined the new Twitter trend called ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ that urges netizens to share images of their beginning, in comparison to what they have achieved or where they are in present. Various people participated in this trend as they shared their relationship and career accomplishments. However, the recent entry comes from a father daughter duo and it is setting goals all across the internet.

Netizens get emotional

Uploaded on Twitter account ‘@CiaranNB’, the Tweet shares three images of a father along with his daughter. The pictures have been taken at the same spot and the father and daughter can be seen holding hands. However, what changes is the time the images were captured. The first image comes from several years ago when the daughter was in primary school, the second image comes from the time when the daughter was in secondary school. The third and the last image shows the daughter all grown up as she can be seen wearing her graduation gown.

How it started. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/wm64ywTmmk — Ciarán Ó’Seanáin (@CiaranNB) October 10, 2020

Uploaded on October 10, the tweet is winning hearts all over the internet as it has gathered over 942K likes. Tweeples are also resharing the images with their own captions. Recalling one's personal experince, a Twitter user wrote, "Seems like the obvious priviledge is her father living on the same street her entire life ...providing the literal foundation and stability to thrive. I went to three different schools in tree three different towns in 3rd grade alone..". Another person wrote, "Please take care of him. He needs you know mostly. Your father is so awesome".

Ohhh...so lovely 🌹 n touching, father is God on earth for a children n especially to Daughter giving him all the love,care,guidance,support n power to stand tall n win the world...Hats off n love lots Sir pic.twitter.com/UAg6RYiDUa — Narendra Singh (@Narendr60112504) October 13, 2020

I don’t know either of you, but you’ve made my day 💚 thank you — Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) October 10, 2020

Such a beautiful record of milestones. You are very lucky to have that relationship. Thanks for putting this out there on what is quite a depressing day for me x — Norah 3.5% (@nutbrittles) October 11, 2020

Brilliant Ciarán. I can relate to that! — Declan Kearney (@DeclanKearneySF) October 10, 2020

Wonderful. These pics capture everything that’s cool about #education. https://t.co/DdgljDhGgZ — sanjay purohit (@MrSanjayPurohit) October 12, 2020

we love to see it 👏🏽 https://t.co/My9fUkOXzM — Kachina 🦋💗 (@tiayaimani) October 12, 2020

And we have the winner. https://t.co/B7GcZh6zoQ — Stuxnet420 Malware ⚔☪💣 (@Sikdir6) October 12, 2020

Recently, flooded with the ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ posts, Twitter became a wholesome platform where people are sharing their career trajectories, relationship goals and also life with their pet. Official Twitter handle of football team Liverpool became a part of this trend when they shared its career growth, inspiring millions. Not just known figures but various other people also shared their career graphs in two images.

