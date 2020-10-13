Video: UP Official Resumes Duties With Newborn In Arms, Netizens Say 'proud Of You'

A footage of a dedicated, working mother employed with UP government who turned up on duty just 14 days into giving birth along with the infant in her arms has won praises on the internet. Saumya Pandey resumed her duties as Ghaziabad's SDM with her 3 weeks old baby girl as she reviewed paperwork and concentrated, setting a positive example for employed women out there. In a video of her that emerged online, the IAS officer can be seen reporting in her office, carrying out the assigned task confidently, meanwhile cradling the baby in her arms.

“SDM Soumya Pandey of Modi Nagar gave birth to a cute daughter 3 weeks ago. Soumya has returned to her duty after 3 weeks,” the tweet online read. “Soumya says that she has no difficulty in paying the duty of both mother and duty together. Women have always done this,” it further read.

Shortly, the footage attracted lauds and appreciation for the working mother, who, normalized life without having to avail long maternity leaves [approximately 6 months in UP under the government’s framework]. Saumya, returning to her duties, conveyed that while day-to-day parenting responsibilities were a part and parcel of working parents, she decides to perform her duties as both a mother and an employee, hand-in-hand. The career-focused lady’s response to her work and equal care meted out to her baby won her applauds online.

मोदी नगर की एसडीएम सौम्या पांडे ने 3 हफ्ते पहले प्यारी बेटी को जन्म दिया। सौम्या 3 हफ़्ते बाद ही अपने ड्यूटी पर लौट आई है। सौम्या का कहना है कि माँ औऱ ड्यूटी दोनों का फ़र्ज़ एक साथ अदा करने में उन्हें कोई दिक़्क़त नहीं। ऐसा महिलाएं हमेशा करती रही है। @dm_ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/GXd7OpNlWH — shuaib raza شعیب رضا (@razashoaib87) October 12, 2020

Internet 'proud' of working mom

“Work is worship,” a commenter wrote, giving a thumbs up to the hard-working woman. While many suggested the woman takes maternity leaves that were offered to her, she made it clear that despite leaves granted by the UP government, it might not be essential for all mothers to stay back home, and that the work and child responsibility can equally be managed. More so, the baby was now a part of her everyday life. The footage also reminds of New Zealand prime minister as the first female world leader to tow an infant at a meeting in New York as she appeared with her 3-month-old daughter, prior to her speech at Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.

