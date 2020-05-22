Bemused Amitabh Asks 'Aie What Is Tenet'; Netizens Flood Twitter With Reactions

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and popular filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh got into a long conversation with each other through Twitter. Their conversation was so uncanny that netizens did not know what is happening. While Amitabh Bachchan is clueless about what exactly Tenet is, Sujoy Ghosh and netizens likewise made it a task to clear the actor’s doubt. The result of this is unique as per many comments

Also Read | Viral Video Of Dad Dancing With Infant Baby Will Brighten Your Day; Watch Video

Amitabh Bachchan is clueless about Tenet film asks, 'What is Tenet?'

It all started after both Tenet and Gulaboo Sitabo are set to release soon. Director Sujoy Ghosh took to Twitter to say that he has watched Tenet's trailer and Gulaboo Sitabo's trailer is next in his watching list during the lockdown. Gulaboo Sitaabo happens to be Amitabh Bachchan’s next film which is skipping the big screen release due to the lockdown. However, the actor is not familiar with Tenet which is a sci-fi thriller yet to release. The trailer of the film released recently and it was well-received by the audience. Gulaboo Sitabo cast members too announced their trailer launch though a unique video conference. Sujoy Ghosh took to twitter to talk about the release of trailers of two interesting films.

However, Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to Sujoy’s post was beyond the expectations of fans. Amitabh Bachchan asked, “What is Tenet?” to the director on his tweet itself. The director did not explain the meaning and wrote, “films we are eagerly waiting for.. but not being shown before official release.” Amitabh Bachchan replied by saying, “but mera bhi TENET hai ... i have not been shown final movie.” Netizens couldn’t really understand what is happening in the conversation. One social media user wrote, “This is one weird conversation.”

Here is the viral, “What is Tenet?” conversation for the uninitiated

Snippet Credits: Sujoy Ghosh's Twitter account

Netizens react to the conversation

This is one weird conversation. — Bharat Tripathi (@btripathi09) May 22, 2020

Also Read | Watch: Viral Video Of Man Explaining Discovery Of Underground 'alien Base' In Indonesia

Nolan sir ki next movie — nitesh kumar (@vaishnavinitesh) May 22, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Q4Zd5SHT5U — S T R A T E G Y (@kilgrave_02) May 22, 2020

This is TENET sir...!https://t.co/qbvWcnBrQG — Chandan Mehta (@Chandanmht) May 22, 2020

For anyone who is unfamiliar with the film, Tenet is a Christopher Nolan creation, which is yet to release. Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia is also one of the cast members of the film. What intrigued the audience is the trailer which has no release date in it. Amitabh Bachchan's Gulaboo Sitabo is releasing on Amazon Prime. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. As per reports, Gulaboo Sitabo's trailer is coming out on May 22, 2020. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

Also Read | COVID-19: Beximco To Start Selling First Copies Of Gilead Antiviral Drug In Bangladesh

Also Read | Video Of Michael Buble Elbowing His Wife Goes Viral, Fans Concerned For Her Well-being

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.