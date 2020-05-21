Video Of Michael Buble Elbowing His Wife Goes Viral, Fans Concerned For Her Well-being

Michael Buble, who is known for his amazing singing skills, recently faced heavy criticism after a video of him elbowing his actor wife Luisana Buble went viral. In the video, Michael Buble can be seen interacting with his fans while his wife interjects him to respond. Following this, he elbows her out of the way and continues the interaction. This snippet was captured by fans and thus several fans online have been worried about the well-being of Luisana and also accused Michael Buble of "domestic violence" and "mistreating" his wife.

in quarantine, domestic violence was always a big thing. michael buble had this wonderful system for mistreating his wife. — empleado de electronic arts portador de denuvo (@seinfeldista) April 14, 2020

Fans react to the viral video and Luisana Buble responds

In the video that was shared the couple, Michael Buble and Luisana Buble came live for a session to read some books. In the initial moments, Luisana greets the viewers. In this process, she cuts Michael Buble's speech several times. It is then one can see Michael Buble elbowing his wife mildly and apologising immediately. Later, the couple hugs each other and while she tries to fix his hair he playfully pushes her again. Upon watching this video, fans of Luisana Buble took to Twitter to express their concern.

Several fans alleged that Michael Buble was mistreating his wife. Some fans of Luisana Buble even brought up old videos of Michael Buble mistreating his wife. This was done to prove that this was not the first time Michael Buble mistreated his wife on a live stream.

In one of the videos shared by fans, Michael can be heard saying “you’re so dead” to his wife for as she was late to attend the live stream. Further on, a video shared by another user got fans worried as they could hear Michael say that he was going to kill Luisana for arriving late on the live stream. These instances have made fans worry about Luisana's well-being.

Watching how @MichaelBuble grabbed his wife and elbowed her makes me wanna 🤮🤮🤮 @lusianalopilat you can do so much better!!! #TimesUp — annie (@annie_ronson) April 14, 2020

Made me physically ill. My stomach turned. 😞 so sad. I think Michael is hurting. He needs to stop drinking that never helps anything. — Skye2008 (@CeceBurton2) April 19, 2020

Luisana Buble later had to respond to these allegations and eventually defended Michael Buble after fans asked her to leave him. Luisana Buble posted a statement in which she mentioned that the world is facing a deadly pandemic right now and thus she and her husband attempt to spread happiness by coming online. She mentioned she was shocked to find out that people have been noticing the ill parts of their video which make no sense. Further on, Luisana went on to say that she has no doubts about her husband and that she would choose him again a thousand times over, according to a news portal. The post which was uploaded on Luisana Buble's Instagram has now been removed for reasons unknown.

