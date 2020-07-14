Last Updated:

Amul Celebrates Google's $10 Billion Digitization Fund For India With Creative Topical

Amul India used its latest topical on July 14 to showcase the “googlebandi” or Google CEO announcing the $10 billion Google for India Digitization fund.

After Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced $10 billion Google for India Digitization fund to kickstart nation’s digital economy, Amul India used its latest topical on July 14 to showcase the “googlebandi” in a creative manner. Not only Amul’s latest post is taking the internet by storm it has also drawn appreciation for the brand that according to hundreds of netizens ‘never fails to amaze’ its followers. 

This came just a day after Pichai took on Twitter to say that the company is “proud” to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative and vision for Digital India. The graphic shows the famous Amul girl with a man who is supposed to be Pichai. While the male eats butter on bread, the girl is in front of a laptop with Google’s logo with text that says “Amul, invest in it!”. Take a look at Amul’s latest topical:

‘Always creative’

The latest topical by Amul has reaffirmed its image of being ‘always creative’ on social media platforms. Within 30 minutes, the post has already garnered nearly two thousand likes with hundreds of comments and retweets. While some internet users are calling Amul the ‘best’, others even tagged the Google CEO to draw his attention to the ‘cutest post ever’. Someone even cited the occasional topicals posted by the brand as the reason he ‘loves Amul’. 

