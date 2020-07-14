Amul Celebrates Google's $10 Billion Digitization Fund For India With Creative Topical

After Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced $10 billion Google for India Digitization fund to kickstart nation’s digital economy, Amul India used its latest topical on July 14 to showcase the “googlebandi” in a creative manner. Not only Amul’s latest post is taking the internet by storm it has also drawn appreciation for the brand that according to hundreds of netizens ‘never fails to amaze’ its followers.

This came just a day after Pichai took on Twitter to say that the company is “proud” to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative and vision for Digital India. The graphic shows the famous Amul girl with a man who is supposed to be Pichai. While the male eats butter on bread, the girl is in front of a laptop with Google’s logo with text that says “Amul, invest in it!”. Take a look at Amul’s latest topical:

#Amul Topical: Tech company announces digitization fund to accelerate India's digital economy! pic.twitter.com/S4qU1Q4b15 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 14, 2020

Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. We’re proud to support PM @narendramodi’s vision for Digital India - many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us. https://t.co/H0EUFYSD1q — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

‘Always creative’

The latest topical by Amul has reaffirmed its image of being ‘always creative’ on social media platforms. Within 30 minutes, the post has already garnered nearly two thousand likes with hundreds of comments and retweets. While some internet users are calling Amul the ‘best’, others even tagged the Google CEO to draw his attention to the ‘cutest post ever’. Someone even cited the occasional topicals posted by the brand as the reason he ‘loves Amul’.

U guys are amazing always come in a creative way 😍 to explain a topic — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ (@yashank_mhatre) July 14, 2020

So cute and adorable.. @sundarpichai Sir with Amul Girl.. Kudos to @RahuldaCunha Sir 🙏 — Rohit Kapoor (@IndianTrainFan) July 14, 2020

As always sweet & cute..Jiyo 😚 — General ( against caste based Reservation) (@activeindian07) July 14, 2020

That's why i love Amul 🙂🙏 — VISHAL SRIVASTAVA (@vishal_vista) July 14, 2020

very nice — Achyut Tiwari (@theachyuttiwari) July 14, 2020

Amul never fails to win our hearts. #Amul — Vedant Baranwal (@baranwal_vedant) July 14, 2020

good move — T P Rajmanohar (@rajmanohar21) July 14, 2020

