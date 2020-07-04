Amul Shares A Heart-warming Tribute To The Late Saroj Khan, Netizens Shower Love

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's demise has left the entire film fraternity in a state of shock and gloom. The choreographer was hailed for giving some iconic and cult dance numbers to the film industry with some of the popular leading ladies like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others. The choreographer passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am due to cardiac arrest. The brand Amul recently gave a beautiful tribute to the late choreographer.

Amul shared a beautiful tribute for Saroj Khan

The brand took to their social media to share the tribute for the Dola Re Dola choreographer. Amul's tribute has a caricature of the choreographer donning a salwar and kurta. The tagline on the tribute says, 'From the A, B, C To the Ek, Do, Teen of Dance.' This was in reference to the iconic dance number Ek Do Teen which was choreographed by her and featured Madhuri Dixit.

In their caption, Amul hailed her as the 'mother of dance or choreography.' Many netizens complimented the heart-warming tribute for the late choreographer under the post. One of the users hailed it as a great tribute with the interweave of a 'mesmerizing' graphic and concept. Take a look at Amul's tribute and some of the reactions from the netizens.

The choreographer's last rites took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan in the wee hours of the morning yesterday. The Barso Re Megha choreographer is now survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan, Govinda, and John Abraham have paid tribute to the late choreographer.

The Dhak Dhak Karne Laga choreographer was admitted to the city's Guru Nanak hospital after she complained of breathing issues on June 20. A source close to her family also revealed to a news agency that the late choreographer was rushed to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. Once she recovered, she was then discharged from the hospital on June 24, 2020. However, the late choreographer's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI that she passed away due to cardiac arrest at the hospital at approximately 2.30 am.

