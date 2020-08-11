Amul Celebrates Rana Daggubati And Miheeka's Wedding In Style; See Post

The wedding celebration of South Indian superstar Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj has been the talk of the town amid the pandemic. The couple tied the knot on August 8 and fans across the country are sending best wishes to the couple for their new beginning. With pictures of the celebrations going viral all over the Internet, the couple is head over heels in love with each other and every picture from their wedding that speaks about their love. Recently, sending out their wishes in the most creative manner, Amul congratulated the couple with a heartwarming post on Twitter.

Amul celebrates Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj on their wedding

Amul shared a picture of the couple from the wedding which reads, "The Daggubutterly wedding! Rana, yeh khaana." In the picture, the caricature of Rana can be seen feeding Miheeka with bread and butter. An elated Rana was the first one to drop a comment under the post and thanked Amul for their beautiful and unique wishes in the comment section. While captioning the post, Amul wrote, “Topical: The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation!”

Thank you ❤️ — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 11, 2020

The wedding of the beloved couple was attended by the family members of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Reportedly, actors and close relatives like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, among others also attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding. The wedding allegedly took place according to Telugu and Marwari customs and traditions. It has been reported that only 30 people were among the guestlist for the wedding.

Apart from those who attended the wedding, other people were also allowed to be a part of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding virtually. 360-degree live streaming of the wedding was enabled so that people could be a part of the couple’s big day as well. Rana, known for his evil Bhalladeva act in Baahubali, has also featured in numerous Bollywood films like Dum Maro Dum, Baby, and Housefull 4. Miheeka runs an event management company.

