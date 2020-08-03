Amul Celebrates Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan With Creative Topical; See Post

Amul, a brand known for celebrating every major occasion with its amazing topicals featuring the iconic Amul girl, is marking the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan today. Amul took to its official Twitter handle to share the cartoon of the Amul girl tying Rakhi on her brother's wrist with a text that read, "Yeh snack sabko bhaiya! Amul Maska Bandhan". The dairy cooperation a day earlier had shared an eye-watering clip on Twitter to celebrate the bond of brothers and sisters, who are away from each other amid the current crisis owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

]The post has garnered more than 880 likes at the time of publishing this story and has received over 117 retweets. Meanwhile, the video that Amul shared with the caption "Stay safe and send love to your siblings. #HappyRakshaBandhan!" has 1,87,000 views with over 800 likes so far.

This Raksha Bandhan, #Amul celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters who are away from each other.



While the pandemic may keep us apart, no distance is large enough to weaken our bond.



Stay safe and send love to your siblings. #HappyRakshaBandhan ! pic.twitter.com/XMXC0wlxjP — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 2, 2020

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated throughout India and this year the special day for brothers and sisters is being marked on August 3. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi or threads on wrists of their brothers, who in turn promise to protect them and take responsibility for their potential care. On this day, brothers also shower gifts on their sisters to express their love towards them. The gesture is symbolic in nature and is celebrated by people across the Indian subcontinent, especially those who are traditionally Hindu. It is celebrated on the full moon day of Shrawan, the fourth month in the Hindu calendar.

