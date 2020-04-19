'Golden Days': Amul Shares Its Popular Ads From 90s, Netizens Overwhelmed

What’s Viral

The dairy brand Amul has also started sharing their “iconic” television advertisements that were broadcasted several years ago leaving netizens emotional.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Golden days

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the legendary shows like Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat have made a comeback on Doordarshan. Therefore, “on public demand”, the dairy brand Amul has also started sharing its “iconic” television advertisements that were broadcasted several years ago leaving netizens “delighted”. Jumping on the bandwagon of reminiscing the “good old days”, Amul’s popular ads shared on Twitter are taking the internet by storm while most people remain confined to their home, to curb the further spread of coronavirus. The most recent ad shared by Amul is of chocolate 'chocozoo'.

Netizens get emotional

Internet users have been hooked to Amul’s social media posts since they started posting their old ads for ice creams, chocolates, and other dairy products. Many netizens were seen getting emotional and said the short clips have reminded them of “golden days” or “golden era of the 90s”. Thousands of people react to “classic” Amul advertisements and tagged their friends to remind them of the “sentiments attached to it”. 

Read - 'Playing WHO Tu Tu?': Amul's New Doodle Takes A Dig At Trump, Leaves Netizens Laughing

Read - Amul Pays Tribute To Women Working From Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Other classic Amul's ads

Read - Amul Pays 'gratitude' To Frontline Fighters Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Netizens Join In

Read - Amul Celebrates Mahabharat Rerun With Tropical Doodle Amid Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories