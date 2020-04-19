'Golden Days': Amul Shares Its Popular Ads From 90s, Netizens Overwhelmed

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the legendary shows like Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat have made a comeback on Doordarshan. Therefore, “on public demand”, the dairy brand Amul has also started sharing its “iconic” television advertisements that were broadcasted several years ago leaving netizens “delighted”. Jumping on the bandwagon of reminiscing the “good old days”, Amul’s popular ads shared on Twitter are taking the internet by storm while most people remain confined to their home, to curb the further spread of coronavirus. The most recent ad shared by Amul is of chocolate 'chocozoo'.

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Chocolate - Chocozoo pic.twitter.com/edAyehM6FP — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2020

Netizens get emotional

Internet users have been hooked to Amul’s social media posts since they started posting their old ads for ice creams, chocolates, and other dairy products. Many netizens were seen getting emotional and said the short clips have reminded them of “golden days” or “golden era of the 90s”. Thousands of people react to “classic” Amul advertisements and tagged their friends to remind them of the “sentiments attached to it”.

Seems we are back in our golden days of 90s. Those Beautiful Magical childhood days. — Naveen Kumar (@nk_dRed) April 19, 2020

Pure Gold👏🏽 — sambit 2.0🦠 (@Sambit_Speakss) April 19, 2020

Other classic Amul's ads

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Milk - Kya Bolti Tu pic.twitter.com/HT0BACuM3r — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #IceCream - Exotica pic.twitter.com/vlT6XjuKgI — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Milk - Mamta Ki Tarah pic.twitter.com/C7sbNalgYD — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Milk - Hamesha Fresh pic.twitter.com/apya1uYCaP — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Milkshakes - Mr Real pic.twitter.com/5aJAuc8qem — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Milk - Kaho Na Pyar Hai pic.twitter.com/7qqUUrwnyY — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 19, 2020

