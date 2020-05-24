Amusing Video Of A Bear Climbing An Empty Aircraft Breaks The Internet; Watch

With coronavirus lockdown in place and people confined inside their homes, animals are taking over streets in towns and cities across the world. In a recent video that is going viral on social media, a bear can be seen taking over a light aircraft, climbing on one of the wings of the plane looking curiously around. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda and netizens are comparing it with the famous cartoon character Baloo the bear.

The video has garnered more than 5,900 views and over 500 likes since it was shared on Twitter on May 23. A user named Shreekumar Menon jokingly wrote, "Does he have a flying license?" While another user commented, "Lockdown provided the animal kingdom with a lifetime opportunity to venture boundary, once belong to them. The overwhelming fear of human occupancy & poaching made them vulnerable. One can now readily hear & see the passerines & the magnanimous Himalayan peaks from far distances."

Changing times🤔

With humans not taking to the sky’s because of the pandemic, the bear takes to the wings.....



🎬Science Girl pic.twitter.com/9END3hzqew — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 23, 2020

😂😂😂 Flying Bears — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) May 24, 2020

Haha Ballu The Pilot yeah 😍😍 — bikash agarwal (@bikasha62599665) May 23, 2020

He wants to fly high ✈️🛩️

Hey human don't dare to interrupt me 🐻😂 (पंछी बनूं उड़ता फिरु मस्त गगन में) 😂😂 — Sakshi Gupta (@i_m_sakshigupta) May 23, 2020

Right now corona effected human beings so it has planed to flown before animals got effected from corona — deepak tiwari (@sweetgudiya785) May 24, 2020

Rare video of cheetah

Susanta recently shared another video that captured a rare moment of a cheetah chasing a gazelle with both the animals at their maximum speed but the big cat using its tail to maneuver itself midair. The post has managed to garner more than 16,000 views and over 2,000 likes since it was shared on Twitter on May 23.

Just watch how the fastest of the big cats Cheetah, uses its long tail to balance....

Simple woh👌 pic.twitter.com/8eM1EPrcca — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 23, 2020

