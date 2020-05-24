Video Of Gazelle Being Chased By Cheetah Using Its Long Tail To Balance Amazes Netizens

Social media is full of videos and images of animals doing unusual things, however, the latest clip to go viral is of a cheetah doing what it is usually known best for, hunting. The clip shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a cheetah in action, but it is garnering attraction because of a rare moment that the video has been able to capture. The video shows the cheetah hunting a gazelle with both animals running at their maximum speed. But the cheetah in the video can be seen using its tail to help itself maneuver and change direction at high speed.

Read: Animals At Kanpur Zoo Get Special Summer Diet And Protection From Sweltering Heat

The post has managed to garner more than 16,000 views and over 2,000 likes since it was shared on Twitter on May 23. A user named Arvind Mayaram wrote, "How beautifully she uses her tail to change direction midair!" Another user commented, "Well, a rudder helps to actually steer whereas here the tail is only a counterbalance." Advaita wrote, "Tail works as an accelerator, put the body on 10th gear and also provides balance. If he was without tail then this speed was impossible."

Read: Elephant Spotted Messing Around With Car In Uttarakhand Amid Lockdown; Watch

Just watch how the fastest of the big cats Cheetah, uses its long tail to balance....

Simple woh👌 pic.twitter.com/8eM1EPrcca — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 23, 2020

Read: Urvashi Rautela Urges People To Not Neglect Stray Animals, Says 'they Too Are Suffering'

Power-packed running machines 👌

Prey vs Predator !!! — DEEP_Nath1 (@Nath1Deep) May 23, 2020

Incredible vdography...! — sanjay shah (@pritiesanjay) May 23, 2020

Yessir! Cheetah is the fastest animal on land, but it's favorite prey Thompson's Gazelle is the fastest animal 'on turns'. The classic predator-prey rivalry 👌 — Sarthak Parashar (@kahtras1889) May 23, 2020

the agility of its path change according to prey at such fast moving speed is brilliant! — Krishna N (@KrishnaNall) May 23, 2020

Lovely how everypart except the eyes are focused in the deer. — ବୁମଶଙ୍କର 🔥☠️ (@boomshankar_) May 23, 2020

Elephant messing around

Susanta shared another video on Twitter where an elephant can be seen messing around with cars in what seems to be a highway in Uttarakhand. "New security at place. Tusker taking a thorough search of the vehicles. From Uttarakhand," Susanta captioned the video. The elephant in the video can be seen putting its tusk inside the car while people record from a safe distance.

Read: From Growing Vegetables & Gardening To Loving Animals, Dharmendra Enjoying Village Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.