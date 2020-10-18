Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Asks To Point Out Civil Engineering Fail In Photos, Netizens Baffled

Sharing photo of a solar panel installed on a rooftop, and drainage in a bath, Anand Mahindra asked the netizens to identify the engineering glitch.

Anand Mahindra

A post about civil engineering disasters has got internet users baffled and scratching their heads after business tycoon Ananda Mahindra on October 17 shared two photographs of civil engineering fails on his official handle on Twitter and asked his followers to point out the folly in each. While the users in the comments thread took a wild guess, those that aptly figured out the error of the construction were surprised at the miscellaneous design mistake that the geniuses for engineers had committed. 

Sharing the photo of a solar panel installed on a rooftop, and drainage in a bath, the chairman of Mahindra Group wittingly asked the audience to identify the glitch and drop the answers in the comments. “What do you believe it has in common with the pic on the right, which I had tweeted some time ago?” He wrote in the caption to the post that amassed over 16.2K likes and 1.4K retweets. “Slight knowledge of Civil engineering may be required to understand the pic on right,” immediately, a user pointed out, as he posted a simulation of how a drainage system works. “These pipes can be drainage pipes as well which runs on the wall. The rainwater would gush in and cause leakage at the corner. So it is intentionally made at a slightly high level,” he explained. 

Netizens joked 'same engineer'

Meanwhile, one other said, “the same engineer,” pointing out that both the photos demonstrated an almost similar kind of engineering fail. The first picture had the solar panels covered with a thick roof, making it inefficient, while the drain was constructed at an elevation from the surface and the water wouldn’t flow right into it, as was pointed out by several users. However, one other disagreed, saying, “Shed is used as a regulator so that water doesn't get too heated. It is actually about understanding technology.”

Another supported that thought as he wrote, “In all probability, this is a make-shift structure to prevent water from getting too hot during summers. This solar collector can heat up water even with diffused solar radiation.” The third joked, “I think both the pictures are from the same house,” as commenters kept trying to take an accurate guess at what the real fault is.

