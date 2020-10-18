Anand Mahindra Asks To Point Out Civil Engineering Fail In Photos, Netizens Baffled

A post about civil engineering disasters has got internet users baffled and scratching their heads after business tycoon Ananda Mahindra on October 17 shared two photographs of civil engineering fails on his official handle on Twitter and asked his followers to point out the folly in each. While the users in the comments thread took a wild guess, those that aptly figured out the error of the construction were surprised at the miscellaneous design mistake that the geniuses for engineers had committed.

Sharing the photo of a solar panel installed on a rooftop, and drainage in a bath, the chairman of Mahindra Group wittingly asked the audience to identify the glitch and drop the answers in the comments. “What do you believe it has in common with the pic on the right, which I had tweeted some time ago?” He wrote in the caption to the post that amassed over 16.2K likes and 1.4K retweets. “Slight knowledge of Civil engineering may be required to understand the pic on right,” immediately, a user pointed out, as he posted a simulation of how a drainage system works. “These pipes can be drainage pipes as well which runs on the wall. The rainwater would gush in and cause leakage at the corner. So it is intentionally made at a slightly high level,” he explained.

Read: Roho The Orphaned Baby Elephant's Rescue Tale Melts Hearts, Netizens Call It 'incredible'

Read: Pandas Enjoy Leisure Time Playing On A Slide, Netizens Say 'cutest Thing Ever'; Watch

A friend sent me this pic on the left, of a solar panel on a rooftop. What do you believe it has in common with the pic on the right, which I had tweeted some time ago? pic.twitter.com/A2kXmzzbQk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 16, 2020

Netizens joked 'same engineer'

Meanwhile, one other said, “the same engineer,” pointing out that both the photos demonstrated an almost similar kind of engineering fail. The first picture had the solar panels covered with a thick roof, making it inefficient, while the drain was constructed at an elevation from the surface and the water wouldn’t flow right into it, as was pointed out by several users. However, one other disagreed, saying, “Shed is used as a regulator so that water doesn't get too heated. It is actually about understanding technology.”

Another supported that thought as he wrote, “In all probability, this is a make-shift structure to prevent water from getting too hot during summers. This solar collector can heat up water even with diffused solar radiation.” The third joked, “I think both the pictures are from the same house,” as commenters kept trying to take an accurate guess at what the real fault is.

Left: Solar water heater with temperature control mechanism at source for extremely hot places.



Right: Shallow swimming pool with overflow drainage scheme. — A K Jha (@AKJ2K15) October 16, 2020

Sir this is a solar water heater. During summer days, it generates excessively hot water which can damage the pipeline connected to the taps. So u can consider it as a temporary measure. And here is the original image of the left pic.twitter.com/mKkXooP36j — Abhishek Ahuja (@Abhishe86152146) October 16, 2020

In all probability this is a make-shift structure to prevent water from getting too hot during summers.



This solar collectors can heat up water even with "diffused solar radiation".

Same reason why you get hot(although less temp.) water even during monsoon with cloudy skies. pic.twitter.com/mtoDr5MTdS — Vatsal Patel (@Vatsaldmj) October 16, 2020

Different perspective

1. Solar panels not working so now converted to geyser with coil, so covered that rain water should not fall n create shock

2. That drain hole is not for that bathroom, it for sink if placed in that corner then water pipe to be placed in that drain hole — Chethan Gowda (@007sck) October 16, 2020

@anandmahindra Correct position would be upside down I think. Hence it's the same portion over which that tank is located. It will expell out all the exess water. pic.twitter.com/t3sm1nYl2q — Mohit (@Mohit02426729) October 17, 2020

This pic also having the same similarity with those 2 pics😂🤣😎😛😜😝😜😝 pic.twitter.com/wQaxFfaQs5 — Sai (@sai991999) October 16, 2020

And this.... All were designed by 'an armchair engineer'. pic.twitter.com/Ark8AAQLfg — Ali Bakrolwala (@Bakrolwala) October 16, 2020

Both are waste of time, effort, and energy.

And both are not sufficing the purpose for which they are invented, Solar without sunlight and this exhaust is also a joke — Pankaj Tandon (@PKTandon) October 17, 2020

Read: Grandmother Drops Toddler While Saving A Glass Of Drink, Netizens Say 'it's Just Instinct'

Read: Vulture 'hitches Ride On Selfie Stick' Of Paragliders; Netizens Say 'coolest Thing Ever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.