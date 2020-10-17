Grandmother Drops Toddler While Saving A Glass Of Drink, Netizens Say 'it's Just Instinct'

A hilarious video featuring a grandmom and child has emerged on the internet and netizens describe it as their ‘mood’. The video portrays the grandmom going through confusion between saving a glass of alcohol and her grandchild. The video has been recently uploaded on Twitter, however, as per the reports by the Daily Mail, it was initially uploaded on Imgur, with a caption that read, “'And Grandmother of the year award goes to…”.

The 3 seconds short clip shows the grandmom sitting on a couch with a baby right next to her, standing beside the table. The baby can be seen playing a glass of alcohol and suddenly the glass slips off his hand. To save the liquor from spilling, the grandmom immediately holds the glass which makes the baby fall on the floor.

According to the caption of the video, the uploader says that adulthood makes you aware about your priorities. He wrote, “When you've finally become an adult and have your priorities straight”.

Read: Vulture 'hitches Ride On Selfie Stick' Of Paragliders; Netizens Say 'coolest Thing Ever'

When you've finally become an adult and have your priorities straight. pic.twitter.com/fSSIX2I6XT — The Cultured Ruffian (@CulturedRuffian) October 12, 2020

Video leaves netizens divided

Uploaded on October 12, the video has managed to gather 7.9 million views and 111.7k likes. "The baby didn’t have far to fall and it could have been worse if the glass broke and the baby got cut", wrote a Twitter user, supporting the grand mom's decision.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Best option: hold the glass, let the baby fall. No injuries, babies are designed to take falls. No loss Second best option: hold the baby, let the glass fall. Possible injuries from glass splinters. Loss of glass Worst option: let both fall. Glass injures the baby badly".

People also came forward and made few hilarious remarks. One Twitter user wrote, "Save the damn champagne honey!!". Being able to relate to the video, one person wrote, "Me as a mom".

Read: Elon Musk Amazed By Unique Design Of Table, Netizens Reminded Of 'street Performers'

If she had kept a hand around the baby, the baby could not have fallen into the pieces of the broken glass... 😂😂 — Winniversaire (@Petite_Lexia) October 13, 2020

😂😂😂 thats a lie. It’s just instinct... — Chance Nigel (@chancenigel01) October 14, 2020

This is a weird take tbh 😁 — David Stanley * 1️⃣9️⃣🇪🇺🇵🇸 (@DaveStanno) October 13, 2020

This is why my friends don't ask me to babysit their kids. — Crystal 💙 ☘️ ☕️ 🌊 🏒 (@TansyMcBride) October 12, 2020

Why she let the baby get that close to the glass in the first place? like the baby had ahold of it and everything pic.twitter.com/YBbbn5cPgq — Trash (@Th0tTr00per) October 13, 2020

Read: Man Gets Bizarre Substitute Option While Ordering Flowers For Wife; Netizens In Splits

Also Read: YouTube Asks People To Caption A 'Spider-Man' Scene; Netizens Say 'trying To Hold My Mess'

(Image Credits: Twitter/@CulturedRuffian)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.