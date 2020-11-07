Anand Mahindra Describes How He Feels 'under Lockdown' With Pic Of Chained SUV

Anand Mahindra, Indian Business Tycoon and CEO of Mahindra Group, recently took to Twitter to share a photograph of a chained SUV quipping that it was his state of mind under the lockdown. Known for his witty social media posts, Mahindra wrote that although it was not a “high tech solution,” it perfectly depicted the passiveness of the owner for his car. Since shared on November 6, the post has been liked over 7.6 thousand times.

In the photograph, a black coloured SUV could be seen parked on the sidewalk. However, what left everybody amused was the fact that the owner had locked the car by tying it to a tree with a metal chain. Drawing an analogy between the chained Scorpio and himself, he wrote that he will try to "break the chain" by stepping out during the weekend, obviously with his mask on.

Not exactly a high tech locking solution but at least it shows the owner’s possessiveness! To me, this pic perfectly describes how I feel under lockdown. This weekend I’m going to try breaking that chain..(with my mask on!) pic.twitter.com/CbW4FUml1a — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2020

The quirky post has not only created a stir on the internet but also got plaudits from netizens. While many tagged it as hilarious, others thanked Mahindra for sharing such light weighted and witty posts. "The picture is hilarious," wrote a user while another echoed environmental concern and wrote, "Hope the possessive owner would also have been worried about a tree that’s been covered up in concrete, to die a slow and painful death." "You have an unconditional positive attitude. Great!, "wrote another Twitter user lauding Mahindra. Amidst all this, a man even went to the extreme and explain that the lock indeed had an alarm system.

No Sir Don't dare to do that looks like its Lock with a Alarm if you touch the chain you will be caught breaking the chain 🤣 pic.twitter.com/64bl5OYDXi — SuperStar Raj 🇮🇳 (@NagpurKaRajini) November 6, 2020

Lockdown has given much opportunities to fight against Covid-19. — Rani D. I (@ImaculateRani) November 6, 2020

Scorpio owners should ensure that such trees are Freed of concrete and they take care of the tree that’s being used to protect their Scorpio 🙏 — Vishwas Shetty (@Vishwasshettre) November 6, 2020

Sir aapko aisi chhoti chhoti pe bolte dekh acha lgta h itne bade label ke businessmen 🙏 and scorpio is my crush jaldi hi apni mehnat ki earning se lunga 😍 — rAtHod AvSheK (@AvshekTheRathod) November 6, 2020

