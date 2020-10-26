Anand Mahindra's Hilarious Tweet Shows 'how Not To Start Your Monday', Netizens Amused

In a tweet that left the netizens in complete awe, business conglomerate Anand Mahindra shared a meme involving a dog with a message written on it. The business tycoon highlighted ‘How not to start a Monday morning’, as he shared an image of a dog with big eyes. Uploaded with a witty caption, the picture gets a new meaning and has left the netizens amused and heartfelt at the same time.

The image features a dog with its eyes wide open as if he is in a shock. A message on the image read, ‘My emotional support dog after I tell him all my problems’. Clubbed with this text is the very apt caption from Mahindra that says, ‘How NOT to start your #MondayMorning …”. Dogs sometimes can be your biggest supporters and this image proves it right, also helping the netizens to get away with their Monday blues.

Netizens share their own thoughts

Uploaded on October 26, the image has managed to gather more than 1K likes. "This is nice that he don't know about the pass code of your bank account otherwise he can make you bankrupt in no time. ..be aware about the intelligence of dog", wrote a Twitter user making a sarcastic remark. Tweeples are also sharing the video with their own caption. A twitter user Retweeted the image, giving it a new caption that involved his own Monday thought. The caption read, "#RT@anandmahindra: Here’s a better thought for a #MondayMorning An old piece of advice, but always valuable. “FEAR can have two meanings: 1) Forget Everything And Run. Or 2) Face Everything And Rise.” Make the right choice". Taking a sarcastic tone, another user wrote, "A clear cut case of cruelty against animals, please be kind to pets".

My Sister's pet n beloved of everyone.

I can 💯% relate to your emotional connection Sir. @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/1WLessq1TD — Khushboo (@KhushbooJha21) October 26, 2020

"Dogs don't rationalize.They don't hold anything against a person.They don't see the outside of a human but the inside of a human." — Ganesh Bhosale (@GaneshB62222677) October 26, 2020

Never share all your Problems.

Never be too Emotional.



You reveal Everything in both conditions, which is bad and you tend to lose Confidence of That Support you looking for.



My experience being an Entrepreneur after being a Salaried for 14 yrs, to initiate an unique Startup. — Vishwesh Bhat 🇮🇳 (@SMDPgoa) October 26, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@anandmahindra/PTI)

