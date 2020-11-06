Anand Mahindra Extends Support To Struggling Gateway Of India Photographers Amid COVID-19

The one sector that is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly the tourism sector, which is currently in crisis because of less movement of people all over the world. The tourism sector provides bread and butter to many, who are directly or indirectly connected to it in various capacities. For instance, take the photographers at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, who used to make living by clicking pictures of tourists visiting the iconic spot. Their business was already going down in this day and age when every other person carries a smartphone with a camera, but still, they were somehow managing to survive until the pandemic hit.

However, Anand Mahindra, CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra, has promised to extend a helping hand to the group after Lizzie Chapman, co-founder of ZestMoney, tagged him and asked for support in one of the initiatives she has started. Chapman posted a link on Twitter, where she informed about a fundraiser she has started to give a Diwali gift to the group struggling to make their ends meet. Chapman also tagged Anand Mahindra in her post asking him to fund the programme and help her in reaching the goal.

I started a small fundraiser to give a Diwali gift to one group who is really struggling



Amazed how generous folks have been and not just with money, but also ideas for a sustainable solution 🙏



Help the Iconic Gateway of India Photographers

1/n https://t.co/1jifVaUf1U — Lizzie Chapman (@ChapmanLizzie) November 5, 2020

Please help me reach the goal so we can give these gentlemen some hope at this difficult time



And please RT in the hope that @anandmahindra spots this and helps fund a more sustainable program 😀



2/n — Lizzie Chapman (@ChapmanLizzie) November 5, 2020

'My heart goes out to them'

Mahindra, who is known for his proactive social media presence, responded to the tweet and said he will contribute right away. Mahindra wrote that he still remembers visiting Gateway of India and having a picture clicked by one of the photographers when he was a kid. The post has garnered more than 700 likes since Mahindra posted it last evening. Several netizens are impressed with Mahindra's generosity and are praising him for lending his support to the struggling photographers.

My heart goes out to them. I remember having had my pic taken by one of them when I was a child. Thank you for doing this Lizzie. I will contribute right away. https://t.co/FAxzdoluG1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 5, 2020

Here's how netizens reacted to Anand Mahindra's post on Twitter:

