Anand Mahindra Plans Monday Breakfast With 'loophole' To Have Enough Paratha; See Fun Post

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for his high-spirited humour on social media, on Sunday, October 18 took to his Twitter handle to share about the loophole he discovered and felt like a "Punjabi" he is entitled to use it for his Monday breakfast. Mahindra shared a picture of a Sikh man eating a king-sized paratha with a caption on top of the image that read, "When a dietician advises a Punjabi to limit breakfast to only one paratha."

Mahindra thanked his friend for sharing the picture with him and wrote that being a Punjabi himself he believes he is entitled to use the loophole for his Monday breakfast. Mahindra, who described the kind-sized paratha as "pehelwan paratha", is known for being witty on social media and sharing hilarious posts. Mahindra's tweet has garnered more than 7,700 likes and 400 retweets since being shared last afternoon.

Thank you to the friend who shared this... As a Punjabi, I believe I am entitled to use this loophole for my Monday Breakfast...Bas ek pehelwan paratha...👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/2VA6OkzwyA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2020

Netizens, as always flooded the comment section of Mahindra's post with funny and amusing messages. Author Apurv Nagpal commented saying, "I can't ever imagine you breaking your incredible fitness regime for this," and also tagged actor Suniel Shetty, who has been lately impressing everyone with his amazing fitness. Suniel wrote, "Do it very often my friend but quickly get back to the math too ... that’s what cheat days are all about for me."

Sir if you finish 3 paranthas within 50 minutes, you can have free meal for life. pic.twitter.com/97bqtiWb7I — Manish Dhawan (@manish175) October 18, 2020

My doctor advised me to take only one cup of tea.... I bought this cup 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Kiz7Wpp7su — कुशल जिंदल (मेरठ वाले) (@jindalkushal) October 19, 2020

Sir try this pic.twitter.com/Btl0CFwAjP — Prakash Mondal (@Prakash25237920) October 18, 2020

Sir yeh paratha banane wale woh insaan ko dhund raha hu me.yeh aisi dish hai,jo har punjabi subah maangta hai. — Manpreet singh (@Manpree17268392) October 18, 2020

Hahaha..! It's only one paratha.! Dietitian never advised on size of Paratha. I love Punjabis & Punjabi food. — Somnath SINGHA || সোমনাথ সিংহ (@somnathsingha96) October 18, 2020

Engineering fails

Mahindra on October 17 had shared two photographs of civil engineering fails on his official handle on Twitter and asked his followers to point out the folly in each. While the users in the comments thread took a wild guess, those that aptly figured out the error of the construction were surprised at the miscellaneous design mistake that the geniuses for engineers had committed. Take a look at the pictures and try and figure out the errors.

A friend sent me this pic on the left, of a solar panel on a rooftop. What do you believe it has in common with the pic on the right, which I had tweeted some time ago? pic.twitter.com/A2kXmzzbQk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 16, 2020

