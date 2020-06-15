Video Of Kid With Cerebellar Atrophy Taking First 'independent Steps' Inspires Netizens

Social media never fails to astonish netizens, be it through inspiring videos or adorable images of some kind. Recently, a heart-warming video of a young child went viral on the internet, where the boy with cerebellar atrophy can be seen walking on his own without any external help. The video of the uplifting moment was shared on Twitter by Mandy Hanson, who is apparently the mother of the five-year-old. The boy named Camden in the video can be seen walking slowly towards a sofa, moving one step at a time. According to Mandy, this was the first time when Camden took 'independent steps'.

The video has garnered over 6 million views on Twitter alone since it was shared on June 14 by Mandy. "Since we all could use a little happiness in our lives these days. My youngest son (age 5) has progressive cerebellar atrophy and is physically handicapped. He also has 10 therapies a week. Today, he finally took independent steps!! #MyHero #NeverGiveUp," Mandy captioned the video. Netizens are in love with the video praising the 'little man' for his incredible efforts with some of them even sharing their own experiences with their children and hoping for similar results someday.

Since we all could use a little happiness in our lives these days❤️ My youngest son (age 5) has progressive cerebellar atrophy and is physically handicapped. He also has 10 therapies a week. Today, he finally took independent steps!! #MyHero #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/HZhU2yt6sH — Mandy Hanson (@MandyAUtiger19) June 13, 2020

A user wrote, "I know the joy you feel. I have 2 disabled children and taking their first steps years late was a miracle!" Another user commented, "Yay! My son has cerebral palsy and after years of therapy, it was so wonderful to see him walk. My heart was so full. Great job for your son! I know it was so much work. And he is going to make it so far."

Absolutely! We celebrate every win no matter how big or small! These kids are amazing and will move mountains! ❤️ — Mandy Hanson (@MandyAUtiger19) June 14, 2020

Such a sweet smile!! ♥



Congratulations, little man! 👊🏼👏🏼👊🏼 — ⚜ şᶤ𝖊𝖗𝖗𝐚 𝖜ђᶤş𝖐𝖊𝖊™ 🇺🇸🕇𝖐n𝖊𝖊l to J𝖊şuş (@SierraWhiskee) June 14, 2020

He needs a cape! That boy is a super hero!! ❤️ — JeriCovfefe🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇸 text TRUMP to 88022 (@MAGACovfefe711) June 14, 2020

That’s the best post I’ve seen in a while. It shows grit, determination, accomplishment and at the end a big smile. He is happy about what he has done, not upset about what he can’t do. Keep it. — Dave Hapner (@toolfool) June 14, 2020

oh my gosh!!!! How amazing!! I can't wait to see my daughter walk one day!!! Way to go!!! — Just Jess. (@JessicaKTx) June 14, 2020

Little dude made me cry happy tears this morning! What a beautiful video 😍🙌🏻❤️ — She Runs 🏃🏼‍♀️🦋 (@Lil_Ames1) June 14, 2020

