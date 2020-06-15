Elephant Playfully stealing A Wildlife Photographer's Hat Gets Netizens Divided; Watch

The recent incident of a female elephant falling prey to a bait meant for wild boar in Kerela became the trending topic of discussion among the masses on social media. Several Bollywood celebrities also raised their voice against the issue of human-wildlife conflict across the country. Amid all of this, an adorable video of an elephant playfully stealing the hat of a wildlife photographer went viral on social media, garnering a mixed response from Twitterati.

Viral video of an elephant playfully stealing a wildlife photographer's hat

On Sunday, a Twitter handle, "Back To Nature", which shares nature and wildlife videos, shared an adorable video of an elephant playfully stealing and returning a wildlife photographer's hat. The video, in no time, went viral on the social media platform. In the video shared by the Twitter handle, an elephant is seen stealing a cap from a photographer, wearing it on its head and putting it back on the photographer's head. The video has garnered over 1 million views in a day, along with over 49k likes and 13k retweets.

Check out the video below:

An elephant playfully stealing and then returning a wildlife photographer's hat pic.twitter.com/B9yYG5C3aY — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 14, 2020

However, soon after the video started surfacing on Twitter, it had Twitterati divided with some being all-praise about the video while others criticising it by blaming them for torturing the elephant to do so with a bullhook. While one user tweeted writing, "Omg!! He’s like “nah doesn’t quite fit me I guess you can have it back” this made my night", another wrote, "Oh my lord. This is precious". On the other hand, several users seemed to be not so pleased by the video as they pointed out the bullhook carried by the trainer in the video and raised their voice against cruelty towards elephants.

One user lashed out tweeting, "Would be cute without a bullhook. This isn't a free elephant just wandering through a field being cute. It's an elephant that's probably been broken, beaten and trained to entertain stupid tourists who pay for their suffering to go on" while another wrote, "This is neither funny or cute, this is an elephant whose life was stolen for human entertainment. This is modern day slavery. I know where I would like to use that bullhook, and it isn't on the elephant!". Take a look.

Check out some of the reactions by Twitterati below:

Omg!! He’s like “nah doesn’t quite fit me I guess you can have it back”😂😂🤣 this made my night — Abbs✌🏼️ (@_abbs_23) June 15, 2020

Oh my lord. This is precious. — Hey look it's me... (@baabaaboobeep) June 14, 2020

Would be cute without a bull hook. This isn't a free elephant just wandering through a field being cute. It's an elephant that's probably been broken, beaten and trained to entertain stupid tourists who pay for their suffering to go on. — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ 𝑀𝒶rymo Belfast ♥🌱🍀 Ⓥ (@MarymoBelfast) June 14, 2020

This is neither funny or cute, this is an elephant whose life was stolen for human entertainment. This is modern day slavery. I know where I would like to use that bull hook, and it isn't on the elephant! — Rethink Captivity 💙 (@rethinkcaptive) June 15, 2020

whats the bullhook for — Enchanted Seashells (@EnchantedCshel) June 14, 2020

So lovely who could ever harm these gentle soulful creatures? ♥️ — RachC (@rachaelcraggs50) June 14, 2020

