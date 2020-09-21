Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Reveals The Thar Playlist Compiled With Help Of People's Suggestions

Indian Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has finally revealed the 101 song 'Thar Playlist'.  Ahead of Mahindra Second Genenration Thar's launch, he shared the list

Riya Baibhawi
Indian Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has finally revealed the 'Thar Playlist'.  Ahead of Mahindra Second Genenration Thar's launch, the company CEO had asked people to recommend songs for road trips. Taking inputs from the recommendations, Mahindra comprised list of songs, which are a proportionate mix of Hindi, English and regional songs, and shared iton social media. 

The list has mixed songs from Hindi, English and some regional songs also. Musafir Hoon Yaaron by Kishor Kumar, Listen To Music by the Doobie Brothers, Open Roads by Brian Admas, Dil chahata Hai by Shankar Mahadevan and Tee Flii, Doore Doore by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Ekla Chalo Re by Amitabh Bachchan, Mor Urniya Pokhi by Papon and many other popular songs take the list to a count of 100 songs.

However, he revealed that the playlist has a total of 101 songs and the last song is an original composition. Touting date of its release, Mahindra added that the 101st song would be released along on October 2nd, on the day when Thar is launched. "You may ask why not 101, keeping with our traditions? Well, there is a 101st song. An original. But I’m keeping it under wraps for now", he wrote.

101st song to be added later

In addition, Mahindra also thanked all for their contributions and wrote that he was amazed by the number of songs filmed in Mahindra UVs. He further asked people to keep adding songs and make it a “ never-ending playlist."

Mahindra's interactive tweet has created quite a buzz on the internet. Since shared it has racked up over 2 thousand likes and people have taken to the comment section to pour out their message for the business tycoon. While many have expressed joy or gloom on their recommendations being included or not included in the list, a lot of writing that they were excited for the launch of the vehicle.

