Anand Mahindra Reveals The Thar Playlist Compiled With Help Of People's Suggestions

Indian Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has finally revealed the 'Thar Playlist'. Ahead of Mahindra Second Genenration Thar's launch, the company CEO had asked people to recommend songs for road trips. Taking inputs from the recommendations, Mahindra comprised list of songs, which are a proportionate mix of Hindi, English and regional songs, and shared iton social media.

The list has mixed songs from Hindi, English and some regional songs also. Musafir Hoon Yaaron by Kishor Kumar, Listen To Music by the Doobie Brothers, Open Roads by Brian Admas, Dil chahata Hai by Shankar Mahadevan and Tee Flii, Doore Doore by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Ekla Chalo Re by Amitabh Bachchan, Mor Urniya Pokhi by Papon and many other popular songs take the list to a count of 100 songs.

Ok. It’s finally ready.The Thar Playlist you all helped me compile. And what an amazing list it is. Couldn’t stop my feet from tapping while listening.(But keep your feet steady on the pedal!) Proportionate mix of Hindi, regional songs & English. https://t.co/u4kTqXZkcH (1/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2020

However, he revealed that the playlist has a total of 101 songs and the last song is an original composition. Touting date of its release, Mahindra added that the 101st song would be released along on October 2nd, on the day when Thar is launched. "You may ask why not 101, keeping with our traditions? Well, there is a 101st song. An original. But I’m keeping it under wraps for now", he wrote.

🙏🏽 to you all. You’ll be able to recognise your individual contributions. I was surprised by the number of songs filmed in Mahindra UVs. Can you identify them? Over time, keep making suggestions for additions. Let’s make this a never-ending playlist. https://t.co/u4kTqXZkcH (2/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2020

In addition, Mahindra also thanked all for their contributions and wrote that he was amazed by the number of songs filmed in Mahindra UVs. He further asked people to keep adding songs and make it a “ never-ending playlist."

The playlist has 100 songs. You may ask why not 101, keeping with our traditions? Well, there is a 101st song. An original. But I’m keeping it under wraps for now. It will be added to the list on the 2nd of October, the day the Thar is launched. Look out for it... (3/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 20, 2020

Mahindra's interactive tweet has created quite a buzz on the internet. Since shared it has racked up over 2 thousand likes and people have taken to the comment section to pour out their message for the business tycoon. While many have expressed joy or gloom on their recommendations being included or not included in the list, a lot of writing that they were excited for the launch of the vehicle.

Wow. Sir. I am so happy that you take my suggestion of my Gujarati song. "Gori Radha ne Kado Kaan". The playlist is awesome. I wish that our Indian product Thar becomes best seller in the world. Jai Ho. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🌸🌈 — Chirag H Patel (@chiraghp) September 20, 2020

Thank you sir for choosing Kannada Song of Dr Rajkumar...!!! banigondu....!!! — Sanjeevareddi (@Sanjeevareddij) September 21, 2020

Terrific list. My nomination did not make the cut but I am sure in a not-too-distant future Mahindra will launch another vehicle. Then, who knows! — Maj Gen Neeraj Bali (@neerajbali7) September 20, 2020

Sir you should watch Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movie Mahindra is the favourite vehicle in most of them — Cheated_by _Samsung (@Cheated_by_Sams) September 21, 2020

@ActorMadhavan Namma paatu #podapoda song irukku paatheengala... awesome song for a road trip in #thar — Suresh Balasubramanian (@Suresh56047216) September 20, 2020

