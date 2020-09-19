Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Photos Of American Football, Asks Followers To Guess Why

Indian Business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted a rather quirky ‘morning quiz’ for his followers. Taking to Twitter, he shared photos of American football.

Indian Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, on September 19, posted a rather quirky ‘morning quiz’ for his followers. Taking to Twitter, he shared multiple photographs of American football players and asked people to guess the reason behind him posting the pictures. “Why on earth am I posting the pictures?” he wrote in his post.

In his own quirky way, he also touted the “wrong answer” writing that he was planning to start an American football league in India. He did not stop at that, instead, he also announced a reward for the those who answer it correctly. “The best, knowledgeable answer gets a scale model of a Mahindra vehicle/truck,“ he jokingly wrote.

'Sponsors?'

While all the four photographs show different teams playing, there is one common factor, that is, all of them have been sponsored by ‘Tech Mahindra’. However, the pictures have sent the netizens in a frenzy with man touting different reasons for the post.  Meanwhile, the post has racked up nearly 14 thousand likes and over 700 hundred retweets. "Nothing can stop from reaching your goals whether its football or it's real life !," a user wrote while another added, "Mahindra launching big trucks or tractors in the US while sponsoring a team?"

A few days ago, Mahindra had shared the image of a recently T-shirt that according to him is the “perfect Sunday gear” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing only the image of the blue-coloured t-shirt that has text in yellow saying “Keep Calm And Eat Thayir Sadham”, Mahindra talked about how he can wear it with Lungi during the video conferences without hurting the atmosphere of the meetings. The post has already garnered over 5.5k likes and many internet users have said that they are “tempted” to buy the same t-shirt. 

