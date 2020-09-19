Anand Mahindra shares photos of American football, asks followers to guess why

Indian Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, on September 19, posted a rather quirky ‘morning quiz’ for his followers. Taking to Twitter, he shared multiple photographs of American football players and asked people to guess the reason behind him posting the pictures. “Why on earth am I posting the pictures?” he wrote in his post.

In his own quirky way, he also touted the “wrong answer” writing that he was planning to start an American football league in India. He did not stop at that, instead, he also announced a reward for the those who answer it correctly. “The best, knowledgeable answer gets a scale model of a Mahindra vehicle/truck,“ he jokingly wrote.

Morning quiz. Why on earth am I posting these pics? (Wrong answer: I’m planning to start an American football league in India!) The best, knowledgeable answer gets a scale model of a Mahindra vehicle/truck. pic.twitter.com/kVOlYYFqw6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 18, 2020

'Sponsors?'

While all the four photographs show different teams playing, there is one common factor, that is, all of them have been sponsored by ‘Tech Mahindra’. However, the pictures have sent the netizens in a frenzy with man touting different reasons for the post. Meanwhile, the post has racked up nearly 14 thousand likes and over 700 hundred retweets. "Nothing can stop from reaching your goals whether its football or it's real life !," a user wrote while another added, "Mahindra launching big trucks or tractors in the US while sponsoring a team?"

Your sponsorship deal is no big deal but you playing !! pic.twitter.com/7ESWL9gCft — Arvind Jha (@jalajboy) September 18, 2020

1) Tech Mahindra’s deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

2) American Football players are much tougher and stronger than men in other sports comparatively, you must be coming up with a new tougher and stronger vehicle. — desi mojito (@desimojito) September 18, 2020

IT firm Tech Mahindra today has signed a four-year technology partnership deal with US-based football team Jacksonville Jaguars. And they are in talk with six more clubs. This partnership is part of Mahindra effort to engage with local community in markets where is it present. — RUHI (@RUHI_S_) September 18, 2020

Acc to me sir the

1st photo tells us to aim at and be ready for your target



2nd photo tells us that while reaching that target there will he alot of hurdles be ready for that



3rd one tells us about actually the time when opponents act as a hurdle and we have to overcome — Pravin Bishnoi (@pravinK_29) September 18, 2020

Mahindra launching big trucks or tractors in U.S while sponsoring a team?



P.S: Sir you still owe me Mahindra Armada from your 1998 contest for sending slogans.



As a schoolkid had sent over 100 :D — ZMC 🇮🇳 (@CapitalistZen) September 18, 2020

Wearing helmets always keep you away of injuries.. more focussed to achieve your goal... — अमन दीप गुप्त (@amandeepgupt) September 18, 2020

A few days ago, Mahindra had shared the image of a recently T-shirt that according to him is the “perfect Sunday gear” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing only the image of the blue-coloured t-shirt that has text in yellow saying “Keep Calm And Eat Thayir Sadham”, Mahindra talked about how he can wear it with Lungi during the video conferences without hurting the atmosphere of the meetings. The post has already garnered over 5.5k likes and many internet users have said that they are “tempted” to buy the same t-shirt.

