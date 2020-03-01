'Much Needed': Anand Mahindra Shares 8 'cliche' Advice For People Battling Tough Times

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group has often made headlines for sharing inspirational quotes, pictures and videos from his ‘Whatsapp Wonderbox.’ Mahindra on February 29 took to Twitter to share a picture quote listing eight things that people need to remember during tough times. The post immediately captured the internet’s attention garnering nearly nine thousand likes and two thousand views till date. See it here:

In my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Each of the 8 statements is a cliché. But old advice is old precisely BECAUSE it has stood the test of time. Worth remembering when the world seems to be falling apart. pic.twitter.com/QQZPfefyXb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 29, 2020

"Much needed"

Along with the picture, the 64-year-old wrote that though every statement was a cliche and that old advise was old because it had stood throughout years. The post, meanwhile, left netizens expressing gratitude to Mahindra for sharing it. Read what people had to say:

Absolutely spot on and agree with all points. — Srinivas 🇮🇳 (@Nation_frst) February 29, 2020

"The secrets of life are hidden behind the word 'cliché'" — Aditya Karad (@AdityaKarad4) February 29, 2020

How about 'Time heals all the wounds' — Vijay Deshmukh (@VijayDe67803581) February 29, 2020

Thank you sir. This was so much needed for me today.. Particularly point 4.. 🙏 — Laks (@laks0510) February 29, 2020

Another delightful post

On February 24, Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of a man reciting poetry for a group of people in a park. In the video, a man can be seen walking with his pet dog when he met a few people and enthralled them with an endearing poetry session. He begins with some Hindi lines that talk about life, destiny and love. He then recited a few lines about happiness and grief in Punjabi. Watch it here:

Don’t know who this is & why I got the clip but it perked up my start to the week. If you live in New York or London you can do beautiful walks in Central or St James Park but you’d miss this taste of India: the neighbourhood poet, making you smile on #mondaymorning pic.twitter.com/mpMdLZdeah — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 24, 2020

