The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Much Needed': Anand Mahindra Shares 8 'cliche' Advice For People Battling Tough Times

What’s Viral

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group has often made headlines for sharing inspirational quotes, pictures and videos from his ‘Whatsapp Wonderbox.’

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra shares 'cliche' advice for people battling tough times

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group has often made headlines for sharing inspirational quotes, pictures and videos from his ‘Whatsapp Wonderbox.’ Mahindra on  February 29 took to Twitter to share a picture quote listing eight things that people need to remember during tough times. The post immediately captured the internet’s attention garnering nearly nine thousand likes and two thousand views till date. See it here: 

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Delightful Video Of Man Reciting Poetry In A Park: Watch

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'clever' Car Parking Technique, Netizens Impressed

"Much needed" 

Along with the picture, the 64-year-old wrote that though every statement was a cliche and that old advise was old because it had stood throughout years. The post, meanwhile, left netizens expressing gratitude to Mahindra for sharing it. Read what people had to say: 

Read: Kambala 'Buffalo' Racer Elicits Hilarious Anand Mahindra Ultimatum For Kiren Rijiju

Read: CM Uddhav's Secretary Spots XUV500 In Chile Enroute Antarctica; Anand Mahindra Thrilled

Another delightful post

On February 24, Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of a man reciting poetry for a group of people in a park. In the video, a man can be seen walking with his pet dog when he met a few people and enthralled them with an endearing poetry session. He begins with some Hindi lines that talk about life, destiny and love. He then recited a few lines about happiness and grief in Punjabi. Watch it here: 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TARGETS PM MODI'S SILENCE
FADNAVIS LAUDS RASHMI THACKERAY
YAMI GAUTAM'S CLARIFICATION
SHAFALI'S INNOVATIVE SHOT
IVANKA TRUMP'S REPLY TO NETIZENS
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE