‘To Be Amused Or Curious?’: Wedding-themed Face Mask Design Leaves Anand Mahindra Baffled

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, face coverings have become an essential part of people’ daily wardrobe. While several people have started decorating the protective gear in a bid to match their fashion requirements, Anand Mahindra recently shared one such mask design on Twitter on November 28. The design has left the Mahindra group chairperson, who is known for sharing witty, hilarious and sometimes heart touch tweets, baffled.

While sharing the image, the business tycoon said that he doesn’t know whether to be “amused or horrified”. He said that the mask design has left him speechless. Mahindra said, “ye masks ne meri bolti band Kar di,” while sharing the picture of two masks design, which read, “Ladkewale” and “Ladkiwale”. Check out the post below:

I don’t know whether to be amused or horrified. Sach mein, ye masks ne meri bolti band kar di... pic.twitter.com/f0KqztJYVI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 28, 2020

‘..definitely not surprised’

Since shared, the tweet has already garnered over 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Netizens were left bamboozled after seeing the image. While one user wrote, “Amazing how our imaginations work,” another added, “Amused or horrified but definitely not surprised”. One user jokingly also said, “And one more, labelled ‘gatecrashers,” while another user shared a video of a wedding invitation with Mask and sanitiser”.

“Possibly tomorrow there can also be Covid wale' (people affected with Covid 19) and non-Covid wale' masks. Pankaj Udhas singing from the non-Covid stage, and Anup Jalota reminds about God's will, from the Covid side,” wrote third. “This is an ingenious way of preventing that from happening. Even though one may not wear it while eating it could be used for identification,” said fourth.

Here is to further add on wedding invitation with Madk and sanitiser pic.twitter.com/VhqoG4HPKu — Dr Shrilakshmi (@TPPL6) November 28, 2020

I m afraid kahi shadi baraat me Specific rishtey wale mask na ban jaaye..like "Ladke ki bua" "Ladki ki Saas" ya "all time gussa FuFa" 😅😁😃 Literally Bolti Band wale Masks 😷😷 #amused — Miss Crazy Soul💃 (@Misscrazysoul5) November 28, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 and can't stop the laughter...oh goodness!!! 😇🤣🤣🤣 — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) November 28, 2020

More amazed to see the design made on Ladkiwale mask, which looks more like an Evil Cat than a Nose, Nathni and Lips.. Intentional or unintentional, don't know🤣🤣 — Keshav Maheshwari (@Keshav291189) November 28, 2020

We wore this in our Friends Marriage,with grooms pic on it .. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/blFHkzCkYd — Ecosystem (@team_Ecosystem) November 28, 2020

What will happen with these people?? pic.twitter.com/61cWi4vrKp — The Patriot..🇮🇳 (@Indian_567) November 28, 2020

A few days back, Mahindra also to Twitter to share a musical post in a bid to pump up the start of the day. Known for his witty social media posts, while retweeting a video of musicians Manavgeet Gill and Simran Kaur singing the track Kann Kar Gal Sun, Mahindra urged his followers to “take a break” and “recharge” their batteries. The chairman Mahindra Group called music a form of “renewable energy” and further went on to praise Simran’s voice. Initially, the clip was shared on YouTube back in 2019, however, the superb recording has caught netizens attention after Mahindra re-shared it on the micro-blogging website.

