'Fastest Kid In The World': Anand Mahindra Shares Mind-blowing Video Of 8-year-old Boy

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing motivational posts on Twitter, shared another one this weekend.

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing motivational posts on Twitter, shared another one this weekend. The video that Mahindra shared is of an 8-year-old boy from the United States, who "runs like a machine". The video shows the boy named Rudolph Ingram, dubbed the "fastest kid in the world", showcasing his running skills as he participates in several sports that require fast running. 

In the short-clip shared by Mahindra, Ingram can be seen leaving kids of his age far behind while taking part in various running events. At one point, Ingram even outruns a grown man, who tries to race with him. In 2019, Ingram reportedly ran 60 metres in 8.69 seconds and 100 metres in 13.48 seconds. The 8-year-old dreams of playing at the National Football League (NFL) and trains with his father, who is a former football player, to achieve the goal. Ingram is already being tracked by several NFL teams, who want to sign the 8-year-old when he grows up. 

'Waiting to be discovered'

Mahindra shared the video asking netizens to keep their phones ready as he believes that with 1.3 billion people in India, a kid like Ingram is definitely waiting to be discovered. The video that Mahindra shared has garnered more than 1,23,000 views on social media with several thousand people posting heartfelt messages. Some also highlighted the significant inequality in India that prevents the country from finding such talents.

"India’s rural especially the Adivasi area have great stamina and speed," one individual commented. "To be frank In every village of India, there is a Usain Bolt, whose talent was unrecognised by anyone. and he left his passion and started carrying a 10kg school bag to get unwanted 1st rank in class. There is no proper recognition for sports achievements in India," one user wrote. 

