'Fastest Kid In The World': Anand Mahindra Shares Mind-blowing Video Of 8-year-old Boy

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing motivational posts on Twitter, shared another one this weekend. The video that Mahindra shared is of an 8-year-old boy from the United States, who "runs like a machine". The video shows the boy named Rudolph Ingram, dubbed the "fastest kid in the world", showcasing his running skills as he participates in several sports that require fast running.

In the short-clip shared by Mahindra, Ingram can be seen leaving kids of his age far behind while taking part in various running events. At one point, Ingram even outruns a grown man, who tries to race with him. In 2019, Ingram reportedly ran 60 metres in 8.69 seconds and 100 metres in 13.48 seconds. The 8-year-old dreams of playing at the National Football League (NFL) and trains with his father, who is a former football player, to achieve the goal. Ingram is already being tracked by several NFL teams, who want to sign the 8-year-old when he grows up.

He’s like a machine. His legs are a blur when he runs. Undoubtedly will become the fastest man in the world. But there must be such talent hidden in our country of 1.2billion people? Surely there’s someone out there waiting to be discovered? Keep your cellphones ready... pic.twitter.com/WIoC5n6soz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 13, 2020

'Waiting to be discovered'

Mahindra shared the video asking netizens to keep their phones ready as he believes that with 1.3 billion people in India, a kid like Ingram is definitely waiting to be discovered. The video that Mahindra shared has garnered more than 1,23,000 views on social media with several thousand people posting heartfelt messages. Some also highlighted the significant inequality in India that prevents the country from finding such talents.

"India’s rural especially the Adivasi area have great stamina and speed," one individual commented. "To be frank In every village of India, there is a Usain Bolt, whose talent was unrecognised by anyone. and he left his passion and started carrying a 10kg school bag to get unwanted 1st rank in class. There is no proper recognition for sports achievements in India," one user wrote.

Sir we do have such talent in India . The Siddis ( African community ) in India have been here for the past 2 centuries and should come into the main field of athletics as they are supposed to be the fastest . Please see this article . https://t.co/dH08A6EOng — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi700) December 13, 2020

We had our own fast sprinter kid Budhiya Singh. Sadly he was barred from running by courts citing his less age and his coach was accused of exploiting a kid for his personal gain. Sir, do you think we can provide a legal platform to promote talents as early as possible? — lowcodenocode.club (@lowcode_nocode) December 13, 2020

No money in running...he will play football to get to the NFL...one of the most injury prone sports due to contact. Good luck to this talented kid..as for India, the system is in poor shape..the talent has always existed..the nuturing has not — pavanj (@pavanj) December 13, 2020

There is no dearth of stamina or talent.

The machinery that discovers talent is either dysfunctional, or programmed for some other task.

The young girl who biked her dad over hundreds of kilometers, during early Covid day, the farm worker with phenomenal strength and stamina etc. — Anupam Jalote (@JaloteAnupam) December 14, 2020

Sir, yes we do have such talents in a lot of places in India, all we need is support either from GOVT or corporate to nurture and groom them.



I am from a place Purulia in west Bengal which houses many potential superfast runners in the tribal belt. Am sure other statestoo have — Saikat Dutta (@saki4you) December 14, 2020

