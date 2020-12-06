'What A Nightmare': Anand Mahindra's 'New Definition Of Life' Is Making Netizens Nervous

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared a meme that perfectly showcased how the future of mankind was going to look like. While, memes are meant to spark chuckles, but this one prompted Mahindra to jump out of his chair. In the graphic meme, a man can be seen sitting in front of a computer screen to resolve all his purposes.

'Not ready to accept'

Dubbed as ‘New Definition of life’, the meme shows a man sitting in front of a computer screen to shop, attend school, for leisure, for playing games, communicate etc. Saying that it was a future he was not ready to accept, Mahindra stated that the meme has now prompted him to monitor and limit the time he spends in a chair, in front of a screen. "I've vowed to monitor & limit the time I spend in a chair in front of a screen every day...," he wrote.

What a nightmare. Not a future I’m ready to accept. When I saw this meme I jumped out of my chair & vowed to monitor & limit the time I spend in a chair in front of a screen every day... pic.twitter.com/HI0biamJ09 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 5, 2020

Since being shared, the post managed to garner more than 7,000 likes and several retweets. While some wrote that they could relate to the post, others talked about the privilege of working from home in this pandemic. "Hi sir - If you find yourself impulsively checking social media, you can try extension called Intention that helps you be more mindful of how you spend your attention," suggested a user. Meanwhile, another sharing widespread problem stated "Privileged few has this opportunity. Many of us are frontlines with pay cuts"

'Monitor' the time spent in front of a Monitor 😆 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) December 5, 2020

But, will corporate companies allow employees to be at ease? Ur own company fired many employees & the audio was viral. MNCs need to be humane. Just bcoz it's WFH, it doesn't mean we are available 24/7. WFH avoids travel time, accidents etc, but thr should be time limit for work. — Balaji Prasannachar Kurugod (@Prasann70240070) December 5, 2020

Sitting with a lungi on makes things a tad better — Quarantined Pattapatti (@OC_Gaaji) December 5, 2020

To be very precise. 😷😜 pic.twitter.com/Y9Bo2P15bP — Kumar Bhatia (@KumarBhatia1806) December 5, 2020

Purana zamane hi behtar tha.... Chote se chote kaam k liye bhagna pdta tha... Physical activity bhi ho jati thi... — Nitish Sharma (@NitishMail) December 5, 2020

Staring at screens is the new pandemic — Mehul (@mehulcoder) December 5, 2020

Read: ‘To Be Amused Or Curious?’: Wedding-themed Face Mask Design Leaves Anand Mahindra Baffled

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Musical Video, Urges Fans To 'take A Break & Recharge Batteries

Recently, Mahindra shared a picture of masks that were decorated and labelled. Mahindra said, “ye masks ne meri bolti band Kar di,” while sharing the picture of two masks design, which read, “Ladkewale” and “Ladkiwale”. While sharing the image, the business tycoon said that he doesn’t know whether to be “amused or horrified”. He said that the mask design has left him speechless.

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares His 'lockdown Anthem', Netizens Call It 'every Day Reality'

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Musical Video, Urges Fans To 'take A Break & Recharge Batteries'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.