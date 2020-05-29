Anand Mahindra Wants The Word ‘webinar’ To Be ‘banished’, Netizens Agree

As working virtually can be annoying sometimes, business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to denounce ‘Webinars’, which are seminars conducted over the internet using video conferencing platforms. Amid coronavirus lockdown, the popularity of virtual seminars or ‘webinars’ has risen. While they help conduct business virtually and keeps millions connected around the globe, Mahindra on May 28 said that he ‘might have a serious meltdown’ f he gets one more invitation.

The 65-years-old shared an image of an invite to register for a ‘Free Webinar’ on ‘How manufacturing can embrace remote working”. While sharing the image, he even asked Twitter users if it would be possible to ‘petition' for the banning the work even though it was a ‘recent entrant’.

If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown. Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?? pic.twitter.com/2iBQtqoUa6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2020

Netizens agree with Mahindra

Since shared, the post has collected more than 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments. A number of internet users agreed with Mahindra and even said that the "webinar is surpassing the fear of COVID”. One user wrote, “As a professor at engineering institute, I'm also feeling annoyed by these continuous hammering of Webinars/Workshops/Courses. It is becoming difficult to analyse what to attend and what not”.

Actually there is a word ""wastinar "" — Dr prabhat agarwal (@inboxno420) May 28, 2020

👏👏👏😂😂😂, I had allergy towards tamarind and now with webinar as well — Sudhir Malhotra (@somalhotra66) May 29, 2020

Same here. There is an overdose of webinar — Khalid Shaikh (@shaikhkhalid) May 29, 2020

I am planning to host one more webinar. Topic: How to avoid getting invites for Webinars, Google Meet, Skype, Zoom and avoid a Meltdown. — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) May 28, 2020

Sir we invite you to a webinar to detox from webinars - it’s really fun — उदित (@UditSheth) May 28, 2020

I thought this is an acute problem emerging in med community only...didnt realise its pandemic proportions affecting one and all😂😂 — Dr.Nandhini (@nkquality) May 28, 2020

