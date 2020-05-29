Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Wants The Word ‘webinar’ To Be ‘banished’, Netizens Agree

As working virtually can be annoying sometimes, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to denounce ‘Webinars’, which are seminars conducted over the internet.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Anand Mahindra

As working virtually can be annoying sometimes, business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to denounce ‘Webinars’, which are seminars conducted over the internet using video conferencing platforms. Amid coronavirus lockdown, the popularity of virtual seminars or ‘webinars’ has risen. While they help conduct business virtually and keeps millions connected around the globe, Mahindra on May 28 said that he ‘might have a serious meltdown’ f he gets one more invitation. 

The 65-years-old shared an image of an invite to register for a ‘Free Webinar’ on ‘How manufacturing can embrace remote working”. While sharing the image, he even asked Twitter users if it would be possible to ‘petition' for the banning the work even though it was a ‘recent entrant’. 

READ: 'Airplanes Or Sets Of Sci-fi Movie?': Anand Mahindra Beguiled By Post-pandemic Scenes

Netizens agree with Mahindra 

Since shared, the post has collected more than 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments. A number of internet users agreed with Mahindra and even said that the "webinar is surpassing the fear of COVID”. One user wrote, “As a professor at engineering institute, I'm also feeling annoyed by these continuous hammering of Webinars/Workshops/Courses. It is becoming difficult to analyse what to attend and what not”. 

READ: Anand Mahindra Lauds 'hugging' Device Inventor, Calls It A 'life-changing' Invention

READ: 'Will Never Forget Them': Anand Mahindra Grieves Loss Of Police Personnel Due To COVID-19

READ: Anand Mahindra Hails 'space Saving' Car-parking Solution, Leaves Netizens Plenty To Ponder

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all