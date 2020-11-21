Anand Mahindra Shares His 'lockdown Anthem', Netizens Call It 'every Day Reality'

Anand Mahindra, Indian Business Tycoon and CEO of Mahindra Group, recently took to Twitter and shared his pandemic lockdown anthem that perfectly depicts the current lockdown situation. Due to the novel coronavirus that has taken millions of lives all across the globe, most offices have shifted to work from home, creating a lockdown-like situation. Mahindra shares a ‘sher’ and as per the caption, he first heard it in completely different context, however, now it has become his ‘pandemic lockdown anthem’.

Lockdown anthem by Anand Mahindra

“Ajab ye zindagi ki, Kaid hai har insaan, Rihayi maangta hai aur, Riha hone se darta hai”, wrote Mahindra as he described the lockdown situation. The tweet translates to, “Wonder of life, every person is imprisoned, asks for release and is afraid to be released”. Since shared, the tweet has managed to gather 3.7K likes.

Read: Anand Mahindra Describes How He Feels 'under Lockdown' With Pic Of Chained SUV

I first heard this Sher in a completely different context...but now it has become my pandemic lockdown anthem...



Ajab ye zindagi ki

Kaid hai har insaan

Rihayi maangta hai aur

Riha hone se darta hai — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2020

Tweeples are Retweeting the tweet with their own captions. Replying to the tweet, one Twitter user wrote, "Tujhse naraaz nahi zindagi, hairaan hoon main, tere masoom sawalo se pareshaan hoon main". Making an attempt at writing, one person wrote, "kyoki apno ki judai se darta hai har insaan phir bhi is mahamari me har kisi ilaj karta hai wo insaan. I know I'm not a good writer. but i think I can add some word".

Read: Anand Mahindra Goes Down Memory Lane; Shares Story Of Kada From 1975 Diwali In Amritsar

This says it all about the dilemma the world is in!!

My Hindi and Urdu speaking friends will totally understand the deeper meaning here!! https://t.co/Aep8z3mDec — vish mishra (@tievish) November 20, 2020

From Sher shifting situation to bookshelves shifting pic.twitter.com/tgVuhNRMPX — Ikigai; laugh love live life! (@Ikigai37506282) November 19, 2020

Few days back, Mahindra ook to Twitter to share a photograph of a chained SUV quipping that it was his state of mind under the lockdown. Known for his witty social media posts, Mahindra wrote that although it was not a “high tech solution,” it perfectly depicted the passiveness of the owner for his car. In the photograph, a black coloured SUV could be seen parked on the sidewalk. However, what left everybody amused was the fact that the owner had locked the car by tying it to a tree with a metal chain. Drawing an analogy between the chained Scorpio and himself, he wrote that he will try to "break the chain" by stepping out during the weekend, obviously with his mask on.

Read: Anand Mahindra Extends Support To Struggling Gateway Of India Photographers Amid COVID-19

Also Read: Bihar Man Builds Mahindra Scorpio Shaped Water Tank On Terrace To Show Love For First Car

(Image Credits: Twitter/@anandmahindra/Facebook/@anandmahindra)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.