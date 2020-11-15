Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Goes Down Memory Lane; Shares Story Of Kada From 1975 Diwali In Amritsar

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra shared a story from 1975 from his college days when he took a semester off to travel across India.

Written By
Janvi Manchanda
Anand Mahindra recounts old memories, shares picture of Kada bought in 1975 from Amritsar

Taking to Twitter, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared a happy memory from his youthful years. The 65-year old business tycoon shared a story from 1975 from his student days when he took a semester off from his college in the US. Anand Mahindra hitchhiked and took state tourism buses as he travelled around India and on the day of Diwali he arrived in Amritsar. The Indian businessman also informed that he bought himself a Kada that day and had it blessed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, also known as Sri  Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara, and has never taken it off till date. Mahindra also shared a picture of the Golden Temple and his Kada. 

Read | Anand Mahindra Checks Own Crystal Ball As Astrologer Sees US Election Win In Trump Kundali

Read | Anand Mahindra Extends Support To Struggling Gateway Of India Photographers Amid COVID-19

Netizens React

Shared on November 14 on the occasion of Diwali, this tweet has garnered a lot of attention and has over 24.7K likes and 860 retweets. While several users expressed concern over the Kada becoming tight over the years, several others shared their stories. Netizens also went on to point out that the Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, shares this story every year on the festival of lights and recalls the day. Another user shared his story from 1974 when his mother got him a Kada from India and he continues to wear it. There were also those who shared the significance of wearing a Kada and what it symbolises for the faith. 

Read | Anand Mahindra Describes How He Feels 'under Lockdown' With Pic Of Chained SUV

Read | Bihar Man Builds Mahindra Scorpio Shaped Water Tank On Terrace To Show Love For First Car

Read | Diwali For Bollywood Was With Family; Priyanka-Nick Shine; Other Stars Post Stunning Pics

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND