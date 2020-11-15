Anand Mahindra Goes Down Memory Lane; Shares Story Of Kada From 1975 Diwali In Amritsar

Taking to Twitter, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared a happy memory from his youthful years. The 65-year old business tycoon shared a story from 1975 from his student days when he took a semester off from his college in the US. Anand Mahindra hitchhiked and took state tourism buses as he travelled around India and on the day of Diwali he arrived in Amritsar. The Indian businessman also informed that he bought himself a Kada that day and had it blessed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara, and has never taken it off till date. Mahindra also shared a picture of the Golden Temple and his Kada.

In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India.On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then..Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle.’ pic.twitter.com/tFdftZuGHd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2020

Netizens React

Shared on November 14 on the occasion of Diwali, this tweet has garnered a lot of attention and has over 24.7K likes and 860 retweets. While several users expressed concern over the Kada becoming tight over the years, several others shared their stories. Netizens also went on to point out that the Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, shares this story every year on the festival of lights and recalls the day. Another user shared his story from 1974 when his mother got him a Kada from India and he continues to wear it. There were also those who shared the significance of wearing a Kada and what it symbolises for the faith.

This one too was blessed at Golden Temple, though much later in 1999 !! Haven’t taken it off since then, but faced issues several times while clearing security at many airports in Europe. But in the end they relent. pic.twitter.com/haWoNZX5Z6 — Jyoti Malhotra (@Jyoti_Malhotra) November 14, 2020

Back in time, the Kada used to be huge in size and alon with being a symbol of faith was very handy in battlefield being used to take on or divert the blow of enemy swords 🙏 — Kanwer Singh Arora (@Kanwer_Arora) November 15, 2020

In 1972 we were kicked out of Jinja , Uganda & came to London. In 1974 my mum went to India for 2 months. I asked her to get a kada. Haven’t taken it off since. pic.twitter.com/IBPMApQEti — Raj Tailor +44🇬🇧 +91🇮🇳 +256🇺🇬 (@rajtailor) November 14, 2020

Ur veins are so clear sir. It seems very tight. Creates pressure on veins resulting into suprresed blood flow which may lead to cardiac complications. Ur faith towards it is great but as a doctor i would suggest you to replace it from same place with a larger size.

HPY Diwali — Drsmitgokalani (@drsmitgokalani) November 15, 2020

And you remember this moment and day every Diwali :)) ✨ — Rimple (@Rimple13) November 14, 2020

