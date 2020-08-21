Anand Mahindra's Motivational Post With Funny Twist Proves 'no Job Is Unimportant'

A motivational tweet by the business tycoon Anand Mahindra with a comical twist to it has amused the internet. Taking to his official handle Mahindra shared a meme of a lifeguard vouching for the safety of some of the world’s most efficient swimmers. In the post, he encouraged his audience to never feel “useless” and reminded them that there’s someone who assumed the job of a lifeguard at the 2016 Olympic event. Internet was inspired at the thought that no responsibility was as such trivial and one mustn’t be demotivated to make even the smallest of difference with any kind of a job assigned at hand.

“No job is unimportant,” Mahindra reiterated with a meme wherein the lifesaver was stationed at the side of the pool watching the Olympic swimmers critically with waterproof screens. While it might be deemed completely unnecessary for the man to be present for the safety of some of the best swimmers in the world who would probably never need to be saved, Mahindra pointed out that his presence was at the end of the day ‘essential’. Although, it might not appear important to the audience. But in case of a mishap, it would be the lifeguard whose role would be primary. Similarly, Mahindra urged people not to proactively think that any job was “unimportant”. It wasn’t, he stressed. The business tycoon’s thought process uplifted many in the comments, especially in such trying times of the coronavirus pandemic when businesses were almost starting to recover from the blow of the economic turmoil.

Funny, but also profound. No job is unimportant...Good to remember as we start our work today... pic.twitter.com/TkRBHPgOhA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2020

Netizens agree with Mahindra's thought

“While a lifeguard’s job may seem redundant during the time of the event but during all other times he has to stay vigilant and be ready to rescue people. I understand the image is just for fun it is important to highlight that no job is useless,” a commenter agreed. “If you ever feel useless just remember we get a divider in the compass box,” cited another, adding more perspective to the motivational thought.

How about this one! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xhut0TGPWP — Chinmay Barhale (@CBarhale) August 21, 2020

Sir it's true no job is unimportant. But in my opinion job of a life guard is more important and often misunderstood because the men/women who dives in swimming pool for a medal is afterall humans and they need to be saved if they suffer any injury or heart attack. — Om Swaroop Sahu (@iOmswaroop) August 21, 2020

Absolutely. Swimming is a heavy cardio effort. and we all know what happens when heart is stressed. — Shravan (@coolroad79) August 21, 2020

No one is too small to make a difference. pic.twitter.com/l17TbYa3Al — Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) August 21, 2020

What if an accident takes place? She/He shall be the most important person then



In 2000 Sydney Games-they were almost needed wen #Moussambani-who had started swimmin only mnths bfr Olympics in 20 m hotel pool & cudn’t practice coz he cudn’t afford fee ..struggled to finish 100m! — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) August 21, 2020

Similar to adding bull bar on Mahindra Bolero or Scorpio.. pic.twitter.com/A3A38VnQdF — AKS (@suraj_ak) August 21, 2020

Sir my humble pranams sir

All your tweets are inspiring.

My first work is justvtobread whatvyou have posted... after that I close my phone...

Thanks for sharing — maverick (@vallisurya1) August 21, 2020

Never undermine value of any profession. Imagine if any swimmer get stoke while in water.

Every prfession has its importance. If its there, its there for a reason. — ShAl (@shal2003) August 21, 2020

