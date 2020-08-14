Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Kid Singing National Anthem, Says 'I Watch It Every Year'

Ahead of Independence Day, Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared an adorable clip of a little boy singing the national anthem in the cutest way possible. Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle to share the video of the boy, which he said he first received a year or so ago, and since then he has been watching it every year to get his josh up before Independence Day. "It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time," Mahindra captioned the post.

In the video, a young boy can be seen singing national with a lot of passion, although he forgets a few lines here and there and stammers in some places. The boy sings the anthem while standing in the attention position throughout the video. At the end of the video, when the boy is done singing the anthem he quickly walks up to the man behind the camera and asks him to show the video with a cute smile on his face. The video was originally posted in May 2019 and went viral during last year's Independence Day as well. Netizens are flooding the post with comments appreciating the cuteness and patriotism of the boy.

How adorably he is singing. And epitomising is his spirit soaked in unconditional love for the Mother India. With his all cute little mind-body-soul, with just one wish; to sing glory for the Nation. 💕 — Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) August 14, 2020

Sir completely completely agree with your sentiment. Loved it the first time I saw. Absolutely loved it now.The passion with which the kid renders just hits me to contribute to, in whatever way, to a better India. Just be positive and do my bit. Happy Independence Day Sir 🙏 — Shreekumar Das 🇮🇳 (@Shree1610das) August 14, 2020

The kid belongs to Adi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh. Thanks for sharing Mr. Mahindra😍

One more request sir. Pls ask ur Mahindra Scorpio customers from AP to be less reckless and more mindful of traffic rules. They are the most unruly bunch of drivers in AP😭😭 — Frustrated Arunachalee (@FArunachalee) August 14, 2020

Thank you for sharing it sir....it got my emotions gushing. If tom we all sing our anthem with even half his sincerity and dedication we would have made Mother India proud! Wherever you are, you have made us all proud kiddo! — Shobha Iyer (@Shobhai) August 14, 2020

Oh my god ! Why do we lose our innocence & sincerity when we grow up !at least a semblance of this should remain in us ! — Hariharan (@SingerHariharan) August 14, 2020

74th Independence Day

India will mark its 74th Independence Day on August 15 and as the ritual goes, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort, which will also feature key government announcements, including the building of Ram Mandir. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation via live television on the eve of the Independence Day on August 14, where he will mention the achievements of the nation in the previous year.

