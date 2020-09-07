Anand Mahindra Shares Picture Of Recently Acquired T-shirt, Netizens 'tempted' To Buy

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, on September 6, took to Twitter to share the image of a recently T-shirt that according to him is the “perfect Sunday gear” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing only the image of the blue-coloured t-shirt that has text in yellow saying “Keep Calm And Eat Thayir Sadham”, Mahindra talked about how he can wear it with Lungi during the video conferences without hurting the atmosphere of the meetings. The post has already garnered over 5.5k likes and many internet users have said that they are “tempted” to buy the same t-shirt.

Acquired this T-shirt a while ago, but it’s perfect Sunday gear during these Covid-times. Maybe I should also start wearing it above my lungi during VCs. Can’t hurt the atmospherics of the meeting... pic.twitter.com/qmNNd4sLfT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2020

Read - Anand Mahindra Shares Old Picture With Former President Pranab Mukherjee; See Post

Read - Anand Mahindra Urges Gadkari To Build Wildlife Bridges Over Highways, Gets Must-see Reply

Netizens ask 'where can I buy?'

Shortly after Mahindra shared the image of the t-shirt, hundreds of internet users united to ask him where can they buy the same t-shirt. The manufacturer even came to know about this post and gave links to the product that created a buzz. Several Twitter users even posted the screenshot of the webpage after ordering the product for themselves or as a gift to somebody else. One of the netizens even said that he just doesn’t wear a t-shirt with that text but also truly eat thayir sadham or curd rice every day.

NANDRI so much, Sir @anandmahindra for sporting our tee and giving us a wonderful start to the week! The #chennaigaga thayir sadham T-shirt has found new heights! 💛 — CHENNAIGAGA (@Chennaigaga) September 6, 2020

Ordered one for my husband :) pic.twitter.com/oWtvBbk2m9 — Shubha B (@ShubhaB8) September 7, 2020

Read - A$AP Rocky Confesses To Buying $11 T-shirts On A Show With Rihanna; Read

Sirji link please. Fit attire for me during meetings. — Anurag Mathur  (@mathur_anurag) September 6, 2020

Tempting to buy; please let me know where I can buy? — Kataria Naresh (@NareshKataria14) September 6, 2020

We just won’t wear, we eat thayir sadham every day 🥳 — Gokul (@rpgokul) September 6, 2020

Wear it over a veshti please, not lungi. A very common mixup of terms that should stand corrected. Lungi: Colorful, patterned that has the shorter edge stitched together. Veshti: Plain white with the shorter edge NOT sewn together. If you wear, you will look like @Mohanlal 😎 — Ganesh R (@greatganesh) September 6, 2020

The best food ever... curd rice... make it part of your daily life Sir. Add mango 🥭 pickle and paapad to it. 😀 — CA ଅକ୍ଷୟ Tripathy (@ca_akshaya_cisa) September 6, 2020

Thayir Sadham means

Curd Rice.



It's a favorite food for all age groups and it's easy to prepare it.



Sometimes someone wants to scold anybody they use this word Thayir Sadham.😂 — Rani D. I (@ImaculateRani) September 6, 2020

Read - Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Picture Of Room He Will Allocate To 'mother-in-law'

Read - Anand Mahindra Exults At Mumbai's New RoRo Ferry; Wants To Check It Out In Person

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.