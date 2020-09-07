Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Picture Of Recently Acquired T-shirt, Netizens 'tempted' To Buy

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, on September 6, took to Twitter to share the image of a recently T-shirt that according to him is the “perfect Sunday gear”.

Aanchal Nigam
Anand Mahindra

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, on September 6, took to Twitter to share the image of a recently T-shirt that according to him is the “perfect Sunday gear” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing only the image of the blue-coloured t-shirt that has text in yellow saying “Keep Calm And Eat Thayir Sadham”, Mahindra talked about how he can wear it with Lungi during the video conferences without hurting the atmosphere of the meetings. The post has already garnered over 5.5k likes and many internet users have said that they are “tempted” to buy the same t-shirt. 

Netizens ask 'where can I buy?'

Shortly after Mahindra shared the image of the t-shirt, hundreds of internet users united to ask him where can they buy the same t-shirt. The manufacturer even came to know about this post and gave links to the product that created a buzz. Several Twitter users even posted the screenshot of the webpage after ordering the product for themselves or as a gift to somebody else. One of the netizens even said that he just doesn’t wear a t-shirt with that text but also truly eat thayir sadham or curd rice every day.

