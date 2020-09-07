Anand Mahindra Shares Old Picture With Former President Pranab Mukherjee; See Post

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, on September 5, took to Twitter to share an old picture with former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died on August 31. Mahindra shared a nostalgic image from 1993 and said that he was looking for this picture when one of his retired colleagues ‘unexpectedly’ sent it to him. While remembering Pranab Mukherjee, Mahindra worse that he ‘will cherish this memory of a man who served his country well’.

When Shri Pranab Mukherjee(R.I.P) passed on, I was searching for this photo from way back in ‘93! Couldn’t find it. But unexpectedly, a retired colleague excavated the pic from his albums. (thank you Mukulbhai!) I will cherish this memory of a man who served his country well. pic.twitter.com/OULaHGkSlA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2020

READ: Former Maldives President Mohamed Waheed Signs Book Of Condolences For Pranab Mukherjee

Since shared, the post has garnered over 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments. While several internet users expressed gratitude towards Pranab Mukherjee, others called the picture ‘historic’. One Twitter user said, “Pranabda...a great statesman. May his soul rest in peace. Om shanti”. Another added, “Such a nice portrait sir. Will miss Pranab sir”.

I'm fortunate enough to see these great personalities in my lifetime. — SURYYA KANTA MANNA (@KantaSuryya) September 6, 2020

Memories always keeps people's together if they are or not... — krish (@b25_krish) September 5, 2020

READ: Nepal Foreign Minister Signs Book Of Condolences For Pranab Mukherjee

A historical pic... — ReeganRaj (@ReeganRaj10) September 5, 2020

He will remain in our memories forever 🙏 — Rishabh Jain (@rishabhj772) September 5, 2020

READ: Sri Lankan PM Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death, Hails His 'benevolent Leadership'

Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31 after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus.

He leaves behind a rich legacy with his stint as India's finance, commerce, defence minister, India's President and veteran Congress leader. Known to be close to late former PM Indira Gandhi, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha first in 1969 and then subsequently in 1975, 1981, 1993 and 1999. While he was a thorough Congressman serving in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for 23 years, his multiple stints as Finance minister ushered several major economic reforms boosting the Indian economy.

READ: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Says Entire Nation Indebted To Pranab Mukherjee