Anand Mahindra Urges Gadkari To Build Wildlife Bridges Over Highways, Gets Must-see Reply

Mahindra & Mahindra chief Anand Mahindra was on Saturday inspired by a wildlife bridge constructed over a highway in the Netherlands which allowed animals to cross the path safely while also ensuring easy movement of vehicles through a forest area.

The image of the ‘ecoduct’ in the Netherlands was shared on Twitter by Erik Solheim from Norway, who works with a number of global organizations which aim to bring about a green revolution in the world. The wildlife bridge proved how beautifully development can coexist with nature.

Isn’t this beautiful? 👍

Development can coexist with Nature!

This is a wildlife bridge known as ecoduct in Netherlands 🇳🇱 which provides a safe crossing path for wildlife amidst the danger of highways. pic.twitter.com/WAbTwGIbpQ — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 29, 2020

Encouraged by the innovation, Anand Mahindra requested Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari to make such wildlife bridges a standard feature while constructing highways through particular zones. If such bridges are built in India, ‘I would give you a standing ovation,’ said Mahindra in a tweet.

The perfect way to coexist. @nitin_gadkari ji if you can make this a standard feature when building highways through particular zones, we will give you a standing ovation! https://t.co/vEN0FeIcLN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2020

Nitin Gadkari responds

Responding to the tweet, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari thanked Anand Mahindra for the suggestions and shared images of similar highways built for maintaining the ecological balance in the country.

“We tried developing an animal corridor on NH44 between Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) that gave us good results. Nevertheless, we shall continue striving towards our goal for peaceful coexistence between man and animal,” Gadkari tweeted.

Thank you for your suggestion @anandmahindra ji. Yes, we need to look at similar innovations. Ecological balance has to be maintained. pic.twitter.com/S4X8OQvI1m — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 29, 2020

The elevated stretch on the National Highway (NH) 44 through the Pench Tiger Reserve benefits not only humans but also helps protect animals thriving around the region. The structure has ensured that the animal corridors in the reserve and their movement remain undisturbed in the long stretch that runs between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

