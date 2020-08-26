Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Picture Of Room He Will Allocate To 'mother-in-law'

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing witty posts on Twitter every now and then, has made his followers chuckle yet again with his latest update. The chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group shared a hilarious picture sent to him by a friend of his with a caption that made him smile. Mahindra revealed on the micro-blogging platform that the picture was first sent to him by one of his friends without a caption and he thought he would share it on social media to do a caption contest until he received the same image from another friend with a caption, which he thought was hilarious and hence shared it with his 8 million followers.

End Monday with a smile. I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition. Then I got it from another friend with the caption: “The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.” Game over... pic.twitter.com/KtuZtP5XDd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2020

"End Monday with a smile. I first received this pic without a caption & I was going to do another caption competition. Then I got it from another friend with the caption: “The room I will allocate to my Mother-in-Law.” Game over..." Mahindra captioned the post. The image has garnered more than 10,500 likes since being shared on August 24. Netizens have flooded the post with rib-tickling comments as one user asked Mahindra if his wife is on Twitter. Mahindra responded by saying that his mother-in-law has a great sense of humour. The image shows the door of a room opening onto a set of stairs rather than usual firm ground.

That civil engineer has graduated from online classes.🤷🏻‍♀️🤣 — Mili (@03godisawoman__) August 24, 2020

Would like to see someone rushing upstairs and mother in law opens the door — CJ (@Heisinghberg) August 24, 2020

Sir , to whom will you give this room to then? pic.twitter.com/uJwtt4nVkC — Gurpreet Singh (@Gurpree75302312) August 25, 2020

Only if my mother-in-law is she.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uqewilYEal — Raunak Khetan (@Khetan1284) August 24, 2020

Sir, is your wife on Twitter? 😂 — Janki Shah (@untwistingknots) August 24, 2020

My mother in law has a great sense of humour. (At least I think so...😬😰) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2020

Mahindra's COVID-19 motivation

Mahindra, who frequently engages with his followers using creative, witty, and hilarious posts, recently shared an inspirational post on Twitter. Mahindra shared a video that shows four men settling into chairs that are placed in very close proximity to each other. Once they are all seated, a man goes around in a circle, directing the group to lay their heads on each other’s laps. After this, he begins removing the chairs beneath the men one by one. And once all the chairs are removed, the men are still able to hold each other in the same position. "Something I saw a while back, but good for Sunday viewing. The only way we make it out of this crisis is if we do it all together..." Mahindra captioned the post referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Something I saw a while back, but good for Sunday viewing. The only way we make it out of this crisis is if we do it all together... pic.twitter.com/XaE48adS7a — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2020

