Watch Odisha's Traffic Cop Sweeping Road To Prevent Skidding; Netizens Hail Diligence

In an act hailed as encouraging, down-to-earth and heroic, a traffic cop was seen clearing the roads of rubbles to prevent skidding of vehicles. The nearly 22-second footage retweeted by user Sourav Sanyal was shot in Cuttack, Odisha originally by Tazeen Qureshy that has collectively amassed close to 23k views. “What a lovely video,” wrote the sharer in the caption, adding, “traffic cop clears rubble on the road to avert skidding of vehicles.”

In the footage, that has now earned the traffic policeman immense respect for going above and beyond his regular duties, the Odisha cop is seen ensuring the convenient flow of the traffic, as he clears the road of debris after the traffic halted to the red signal. The road has been identified as Sikharpur square in Cuttack, Odisha. The motorists can be seen waiting at some distance, watching the neatnik cop’s “diligent” move, that not only encourages cleanliness, but individual responsibility for the need to maintain it. Notwithstanding the watchers and his role that restricts him to directing the traffic, the self-sufficient cop took the broom and started cleaning the road that positively impacted and inspired so many since the footage emerged online.

Read: 'Parasite' Movie Themed Gender Reveal Poster Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'good Shot'

Read: Video Shows Ravana Effigy Being Carried On Ambulance; Netizens Drop Hilarious Questions

Act 'extremely appreciative'

Often the drivers, pedestrians, and huge motors have to maneuver to avoid hitting debris, which might be the leading cause of the noncontact accident. Dust, rubble, road debris, and other critters can be dangerous and pose unforeseen safety risks on road. Ensuring that the halted traffic was safe driving after they surpass the signal, the traffic cop swept the area clean himself instead of leaving it on to the municipal workers. “Very precious and wonderful work,” a commenter complimented. “Really some police personal doing duty beyond his official works. A big Salute to the personal. No more words to appreciate his efforts for the betterment of society,” another lauded the traffic cop. “Extremely appreciative,” said the third. The traffic cop has also been honoured at Police Seva Bhavan.

Felicitation of Hav. Lalit Mohan Rout of Town Traffic Police Stn, Cuttack at Police Seva Bhavan.@SarangiSudhansu pic.twitter.com/yyG6d6t5Ji — COMMISSIONERATE POLICE (@cpbbsrctc) October 20, 2020

Those work do by municipal corporation which done by traffic's department .

If all department done their assignment properly no such sight seen .

I don't disagree by the work by our cops. Extra work ,social work persons 🙏🙏.

But if all dept. Do their job poprly development grow. — Chotu Surya (@chotusuryamani) October 18, 2020

Traffic Police in Odisha r one of the visibly smart, successful n people friendly services of Govt of Odisha n the Police dept. Kudos👍👍👍 — @ Dinesh (@dinebubuna) October 17, 2020

This is called "Policing with human touch".



There is nothing wrong by a traffic police man cleaning the road. This is done to avoid skidding on the road and saving lives. — Dr Debi Prasanna Khuntia (@kdebiprasanna) October 18, 2020

Hats off. We all should emulate — dilip010619651 (@dilip0106196511) October 18, 2020

Absolutely duty bound.. Govt.. part of govt. Religiously performing duty... 👌🤗#Trafficconstable — S.Babiram (@sahoo_babiram) October 18, 2020

🙏🙏 No words to praise this Traffic Police... — Deepu (@Am_Biplab) October 19, 2020

Hats off to you sir.. you are a true gem — Anjan Mishra (@AnjanMishra_92) October 18, 2020

Salute this person — Iftekhar Ahmad (@Iftekha54006701) October 18, 2020

Read: Pet Parent Builds Loft For Adorable Pooch In The Basement; Netizens Hail Move; Watch

Read: Bizarre Song On 'papadum' Leaves Netizens In Splits; Tweeple Say 'can't Stop Watching'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.