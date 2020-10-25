Pet Parent Builds Loft For Adorable Pooch In The Basement; Netizens Hail Move; Watch

A dog parent took to its official Reddit handle and set ‘goals’ when he shared a video of a special loft built for her dog. Uploaded on Reddit account, ‘u/CocaKoller’, the video shows the white and black furred dog comfortably chilling at his loft. According to the caption of the video, the owner lives with his dog in a basement and therefore he decided to build a loft for the adorable pooch. In the caption he says, “We live in a basement suite. So I built a loft for our corgi Wolfgang”.

A loft for the dog

The 34 seconds short video clip shows the dog comfortably sitting in his loft. As the video progresses, we see the entire structure of the loft. There is a proper path designed for the dog to reach on the top. His bed is set right next to the window so that he is able to enjoy the outside view. The video also shows the pet parent with the pooch as it climbs up the loft. The dog can be seen peeping out of the video and enjoying the view outside.

Read: Cat Parent Builds Special Room For Her Felines, Netizens Notice 'both Of Them Exploring'

Netizens were left in complete awe after watching the video and they bombarded the comment section."I love it and I’m sure your animal feels a lot better with window access!", wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, "First off very cute. Second though (and I genuinely hate to be a naysayer here) is that an egress window? It's important to have multiple escape routes in case one's blocked by fire or whatever. Make sure you're safe, friend!".

Read: Video Of A Dog Playing Pool Wins Internet, Netizen Says 'I Would Lose To Him'

Read: Video: Dog Imitates Michael Jackson's Moonwalk; Netizens Say 'you Rock It'

Also Read: Dolphin Jojo And Dog Zyzz Become Best Friends, Netizens Point 'how Happy They Are

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/CocaKoller)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.