'Airplanes Or Sets Of Sci-fi Movie?': Anand Mahindra Beguiled By Post-pandemic Scenes

As domestic airlines commence operations after two months of lockdown, flight experience has undergone drastic change compared to the pre-pandemic era. Face masks or shields have become mandatory, while coveralls are a must for flight attendants to protect themselves from COVID-19 risk.

Giving the current situation his own take, business tycoon Anand Mahindra said on Tuesday that visuals of flight interiors nowadays seem nothing less than a science fiction movie. Sharing images of passengers and flight attendants wearing protective gear during travel, Mahindra said that if he saw this six months ago, he would have presumed that it is a sci-fi movie and not the reality.

READ | 'I Have A Terrible Sense Of Timing': Anand Mahindra Wins Twitter With His Sense Of Humor

If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie... pic.twitter.com/b5UBAr7esh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 26, 2020

READ | Anand Mahindra Lauds 'hugging' Device Inventor, Calls It A 'life-changing' Invention

'Refreshing sense of humour'

Impressed by Anand Mahindra's hilarious take on the situation, netizens showered praises over the 65-year-old businessman. Another on Twitter also that the world may change ever more after six months.

Your sense of humour is always refreshing — Bipin Basil (@bipin_basil) May 26, 2020

So true sir! Love your sense of humour! — Nanda Monika (@monikkananda17) May 26, 2020

READ | Anand Mahindra Hails 'space Saving' Car-parking Solution, Leaves Netizens Plenty To Ponder

Anything is possible in the world. Waiting for ur tweet after 6 months. 😁 — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) May 26, 2020

Yeah those horrors are true eh!! — avi dipak kumar (@AviDipak) May 26, 2020

READ | 'Will Never Forget Them': Anand Mahindra Grieves Loss Of Police Personnel Due To COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.