'Airplanes Or Sets Of Sci-fi Movie?': Anand Mahindra Beguiled By Post-pandemic Scenes

Giving the pandemic situation a his own take, Anand Mahindra said that visuals of flight interiors nowadays seem nothing less than a science fiction movie

Gloria Methri
Anand Mahindra

As domestic airlines commence operations after two months of lockdown, flight experience has undergone drastic change compared to the pre-pandemic era. Face masks or shields have become mandatory, while coveralls are a must for flight attendants to protect themselves from COVID-19 risk.

Giving the current situation his own take, business tycoon Anand Mahindra said on Tuesday that visuals of flight interiors nowadays seem nothing less than a science fiction movie. Sharing images of passengers and flight attendants wearing protective gear during travel, Mahindra said that if he saw this six months ago, he would have presumed that it is a sci-fi movie and not the reality.

'Refreshing sense of humour'

Impressed by Anand Mahindra's hilarious take on the situation, netizens showered praises over the 65-year-old businessman. Another on Twitter also that the world may change ever more after six months.  

