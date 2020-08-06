Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra's 'jugaad' Video Shows Tractor Being Used To Milk Cow | Watch

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has yet again left people amused by sharing a video of a tractor being used to milk a cow.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Anand Mahindra's 'jugaad' video shows tractor being used to milk cow

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has yet again left people amused by sharing a video of a tractor being used to milk a cow. The 1min 12sec clip, which gives a perfect example of jugaad, show a bunch of people using suction from the vehicle’s air filter to milk a cow. In the caption, Mahindra also asked ‘non-engineers’ if they could guess what part has been ‘rigged out from the tractor to create the arrangement. 

The clip, which has now got a variety of replies from people, shows a tractor being used to create a vacuum system to milk the cows. In the initial portion of the clip, a pipe could be seen attached to the vehicle’s air filter. As the video progresses, the pipe is seen connected to large milk can, which in turn modulates the pressure. The concluding part of the video shows a man collecting milk with the help of the suction created. 

Since shared, the engineering trick has created quite a buzz on the internet with the clip being viewed over 276.7 thousand times. The post has also racked up a variety of comments from people who have devised various explanations for the video. A user wrote, “ Bit of an expensive way to use the suction from the air-filter but saves on buying a separate compressor”.

'Goodness Gracious, they've created suction'

Meanwhile, another added, “It's a pneumatic Vacuum system, The air intake of engine is modulated from the Milk Can and In turn the Milking of Cows. No Jugaad. It's simplified Physics or MUV Mahindra Tractor. We must make these accessories so that Farmer can make the most out of a Tractor.” Yet another comment read, “The air intake is used as a vacuum pump and additional valve is to control the vacuum pressure at std engine idle Speed."

Read:COVID-19: CEO Of Serum Institute Responds To Anand Mahindra's 'Big V Vaccine' Tweet

ReadAnand Mahindra Shares 'thoughtful' Message Along With Image He Keeps In His Folder

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'simple Innovation' That Increases Efficiency Of Work

Read:Anand Mahindra's Hilarious Post On Practicality And Usability, Netizens Call It A 'marvel'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all