Anand Mahindra's 'jugaad' Video Shows Tractor Being Used To Milk Cow | Watch

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has yet again left people amused by sharing a video of a tractor being used to milk a cow. The 1min 12sec clip, which gives a perfect example of jugaad, show a bunch of people using suction from the vehicle’s air filter to milk a cow. In the caption, Mahindra also asked ‘non-engineers’ if they could guess what part has been ‘rigged out from the tractor to create the arrangement.

The clip, which has now got a variety of replies from people, shows a tractor being used to create a vacuum system to milk the cows. In the initial portion of the clip, a pipe could be seen attached to the vehicle’s air filter. As the video progresses, the pipe is seen connected to large milk can, which in turn modulates the pressure. The concluding part of the video shows a man collecting milk with the help of the suction created.

People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here? pic.twitter.com/OcKRYWXDyK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2020

Since shared, the engineering trick has created quite a buzz on the internet with the clip being viewed over 276.7 thousand times. The post has also racked up a variety of comments from people who have devised various explanations for the video. A user wrote, “ Bit of an expensive way to use the suction from the air-filter but saves on buying a separate compressor”.

'Goodness Gracious, they've created suction'

Meanwhile, another added, “It's a pneumatic Vacuum system, The air intake of engine is modulated from the Milk Can and In turn the Milking of Cows. No Jugaad. It's simplified Physics or MUV Mahindra Tractor. We must make these accessories so that Farmer can make the most out of a Tractor.” Yet another comment read, “The air intake is used as a vacuum pump and additional valve is to control the vacuum pressure at std engine idle Speed."

It’s Brilliant Juggad and maybe Mahindra should look into it as addendum to the tractors. Though I have another question - does insurance company still insure the tractor after such modifications? And does mahindra still take the tractor as safe as it was manufactured? #isitsafe — Amit Kumar Premit (@amitcma) August 5, 2020

I find a lot of people writing to you and posting in regards to their new inventions and ideas.. I find those intriguing and fascinating..

India is full of talents and I am a Proud Indian.. pic.twitter.com/6MyYdB3rjS — Avishek (@ReachAvishek) August 5, 2020

Bit of an expensive way to use the suction from the air-filter but saves on buying a separate compressor. Could your engineers design an inline option to deliver milk foam to the tractor operators for their coffee? Thanks. — Veeresh Malik ವೀರೇಶ್ ಮಲಿಕ್ वीरेश मलिक ਵੀਰੇਸ਼ ਮਲਿਕ (@VeereshMalik) August 5, 2020

intelligent work — MIND'S EYE COMM (@MINDSEYECOMM) August 6, 2020

indeed it is a brilliant solution the entire kit excluding the milking bucket can be assembled for less than 500 rs and the operation cost works on a std mahindra 35 hp tractor less than 1.5 rs a min brilliant as the idle diesel consumption is very less approx 1lt/hr — Nishikant (@Kuvar_Nishikant) August 5, 2020

Goodness gracious! they are using the suction stroke of the engine somehow to run the milk suction cups. — AvijitD (@avijitdev) August 5, 2020

The ending was wowww. Suction pump.

that equipment is similar to mliking arm of robots used in automated dairy farms. Have seen these milking robots arms in US.#INDIGENOUS #IncredibleIndia — Nitin Mahajan (@i_nitinmahajan) August 5, 2020

