Anand Mahindra Shares 'Honda-powered Tesla' Jugaad Video, Netizens Impressed

Businessman Anand Mahindra recently uploaded a video on his Twitter account that gives an idea of how to get an uninterrupted power supply on the road, while driving an electric car. In the video, a guy is asking others why you have fuel, while you are driving an electric car and the answer will aback you. The guy is carrying fuel to power portable electric generator which he keeps in his car’s dickey and whenever he needs electric power, he gets it from the portable generator.

And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda powered Tesla... pic.twitter.com/SHlLSuiS1n — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2020

Netizens laud Jugaad and share other Jugaad

Einstein said it long time ago 'Energy can neither be created nor be destroyed. It can be merely transformed from one form to another' 👏😅🤭 — Dr.Kishore Hadal ಡಾ||ಕಿಶೋರ್ ಹದಾಲ್ (@DrKishoreHadal) August 9, 2020

We did a similar thing last year to charge our car battery when we were stuck in Chitkul (the last village of India)....was definitely very interesting — vidhawan (@vidhawan) August 9, 2020

😂😂😂αll wσrld dσíng thє cσpч σf índíαnѕ jugαd. prσudlч ѕαч tσ thє wσrld wє αrє ínfíαnѕ.wє dσ єvєrчthíng вч thє índíαnѕ judgαd. — Anonymity (@ProtectorsWorld) August 10, 2020

Sir see this also. Social distance maintained delivery innovation https://t.co/1wx7ZbRkea — MangoManTweets (@MangoManTweets) August 9, 2020

The video is doing rounds on the twitter and answer to interrupted power supply for electric cars got more than six lakh views, around forty thousand likes, and more than eight thousand shares.

Meanwhile, another incident of useful jugaad has impressed netizens where a teacher is seen using a refrigerator tray to teach students online, where she has kept the mobile’s camera side on the transparent panel of the refrigerator tray, and under it, she is writing. This great Indian jugaad is doing rounds on twitter. Sharing this twitter post-Monica Yadav writes “A teacher using a refrigerator tray to teach online”.

