Anand Mahindra Shares 'thoughtful' Message Along With Image He Keeps In His Folder

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra on August 3 shared an image that he keeps in his folder for a “thoughtful” reminder about dreams and aspirations.

Aanchal Nigam
Anand Mahindra

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra on August 3 shared an image that he keeps in his folder for a “thoughtful” reminder about dreams and aspirations. Taking to Twitter, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared an image of a boy using a laptop with half-bitten apple, similar to Apple logo, taped to the back of the screen. Explaining the reason, he elaborated that it is always in the folder not because it reminds him of what any brand should aspire to become, instead, for him, the image is a constant reminder of the fact that reality is what an individual’s aspirations and dreams “want it to be”. Ending the caption with hashtag #MondayMorning, Anand Mahindra’s post has garnered over eight thousand likes and hundreds of comments. 

Post triggers discussion on ‘brand value’

The thoughtful message by Anand Mahindra triggered several netizens to shine their light on ‘brand value’. Many talked about the difference in Indian and foreign brands and how they have established in the market over the course of several years. Some internet users also shared other images that showcased how people defy reality by modifying their situation and pretend that it is something else. Similar to the image shared by Mahindra, where even though the boy is using a cheaper laptop, he taped an apple to imply that it is manufactured by Apple Inc, an American multinational technology company. Netizens even called Mahindra’s post ‘thoughtful’.

