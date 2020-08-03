Anand Mahindra Shares 'thoughtful' Message Along With Image He Keeps In His Folder

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra on August 3 shared an image that he keeps in his folder for a “thoughtful” reminder about dreams and aspirations. Taking to Twitter, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared an image of a boy using a laptop with half-bitten apple, similar to Apple logo, taped to the back of the screen. Explaining the reason, he elaborated that it is always in the folder not because it reminds him of what any brand should aspire to become, instead, for him, the image is a constant reminder of the fact that reality is what an individual’s aspirations and dreams “want it to be”. Ending the caption with hashtag #MondayMorning, Anand Mahindra’s post has garnered over eight thousand likes and hundreds of comments.

An image I keep in my folder. Not just because it reminds me what a brand should aspire to become, but also because it reminds me that reality is what our aspirations & dreams want it to be... #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/u3rNBcrU8n — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 3, 2020

Post triggers discussion on ‘brand value’

The thoughtful message by Anand Mahindra triggered several netizens to shine their light on ‘brand value’. Many talked about the difference in Indian and foreign brands and how they have established in the market over the course of several years. Some internet users also shared other images that showcased how people defy reality by modifying their situation and pretend that it is something else. Similar to the image shared by Mahindra, where even though the boy is using a cheaper laptop, he taped an apple to imply that it is manufactured by Apple Inc, an American multinational technology company. Netizens even called Mahindra’s post ‘thoughtful’.

Sir..as one of your fans, i look to brand insights from time to time. Pls keep us enlightened with your wisdom. — Sandeep Batra (@Sandeep46588307) August 3, 2020

In the early 2010's; I saw similar fascination towards Volvo buses in Kolkata (see image).



Many actually believed that these buses are fitted with Volvo engines (they were not). pic.twitter.com/yrKwccKSoA — Sowmik Sengupta (@SowmikSengupta) August 3, 2020

This is better 😇

👇 pic.twitter.com/l5HhDQCVg8 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) August 3, 2020

I would prefer M insade of 🍎 that will be our indigenous development. Along with os. For mobile for laptop n for everything. Now we says avoid Chinese products in future if something wrong with us then ? All operator using ms office microsoft products or Google. — नवीन आहे ना भाऊ मी कशाला त्रास देऊन राहिला. 😈😈😈 (@paragkulkarni07) August 3, 2020

Brand becomes passion for many is a great deal,would love to see some Indian brands reaching at that level across the world.Surely this will become reality soon.

Major population of India still dealing with basic necessities,so such madness for brands in India is bit far for now — Vikash Sharma #SwadeshiWarrior (@VikashSharmaIB) August 3, 2020

Brand value is that faith, one can rely blindly. Such as our Indian brands Mahindra, Tata, Ashok Leyland, Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Godrej, Marico, Britannia, ITC and so on. We also have endless list. — Sajal Chakraborty (@sajalwelcomesu) August 3, 2020

Brand is not just a logo...we don't have a single word wide brand because we do not innovate we just copy..we don't have companies like tesla who complelty changed the direction of automotive industry...we don't appreciate R and D but Copy and Paste technology.... — Rahul (@Rahulist) August 3, 2020

Very nice, Sir! Dhanyawaad! This reminds us as to what our #Hindu forefathers have given us a #Goal, #Target, #Aspiration through d mantra- कृण्वन्तो विश्वमार्यम् !! (#KrinvantoVishwamAryam) Meaning, 'Let's make All Universe the SuPreme!'

Let us remember this & strive to achieve! — 🚩🕉️हिंदू भवन्तु🚩🕉️ (@RamRajya108) August 3, 2020

Rich people gets motivated by the funny pics too. On other hand, I watch motivational videos to pass my time. — venkat (@kunnuvenkat1) August 3, 2020

Seeing this one feels we are far behind in aspirations compared to him 🤣🤣🤣👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻must say a very good one 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😂😀😂😀😀 — saroj mehta (@mehta_saroj) August 3, 2020

