Andhra Pradesh: Student Dressed As 'Yamraj' Warns People To Stay At Home During Lockdown

As India is under lockdown to curb the further spread of coronavirus disease until May 3, the local police in Andhra Pradesh incorporated students from scouts and guides to dress up as the God of death, Yamraj and his assistants and walk around and create awareness. People across the world are taking in unique methods to urge people to remain indoors and practice social distancing to flatten the curve of coronavirus. The administration in Rajam town ramped up its efforts and on April 28, one student personified as Yamraj walked on the streets and cautioned people against the deadly disease of COVID-19.

Andhra Pradesh: 'Yamraj' walks the roads of Rajam town, warns people to stay at home



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/WSvnddrDcC pic.twitter.com/DOPirB6b9P — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 28, 2020

According to reports, these students even raised slogans to create awareness about the precautionary measures that people must take in the wake of the pandemic. The reason behind carrying out this campaign was that just two days ago before Srikakulam district was considered a green zone, at least four people in the region tested positive of coronavirus. As of April 28, India has recorded 29,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 939 fatalities.

Man dresses as as ‘Yamraj’

Just last week, a man in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur dressed up in the attire of ‘Yamraj’ to spread awareness in the area. With a mace in hand, the man was seen asking people to remain indoors or else ‘the God of Death’ will take them along with him. Earlier this month, even police authorities of Srikakulam’s Kasibugga town asked artists to dress up as the Indian deity of death to urge people to follow social distancing.

Andhra Pradesh: Police of Kasibugga town in Srikakulam are taking the help of artists dressed as 'Yamraj and Chitragupta' to create awareness among the public regarding #COVID19 pandemic in the district. pic.twitter.com/eMbkO4RkPU — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

