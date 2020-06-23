Android Users Share Memes As Apple Introduces 'new' Features They Have Had For Years

As Apple made a range of announcements at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), several Android users took to various social media platforms to remind iOS users that they had been using the ‘new’ features ‘since forever’. From ‘picture-in-picture’ mode to the ‘new’ home screen widgets, Android users accused iOS counterparts of ‘stealing’ most of the features.

Apple ‘introduces’ new features

While some users pointed out that the ‘new’ iOS widgets are the same as Samsung’s 2009 phone, others said that Apple ‘finally reached the year 2016’ and is ‘catching up fast’. From hilarious GIFs to memes, Android users surely did not shy away from reminding iOS users that Apple just ‘copied Android’s homework’. Here are some the most hilarious trending memes,

#WWDC20

Me having an Android phone watching Apple events : pic.twitter.com/ZX5M0xcYiI — Sadique (@oye_bhidu) June 22, 2020

READ: ‘Wonders Of God’: Video Of Lightning Strike Leaves Netizens Stunned

Android users watching Apple release decade old Android features #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/ltVPHJCZqr — Joshua, The Creator 🕷️ (@JoAccord) June 22, 2020

Android users watching Apple "introduce" features which they already have since years. #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/X8diybR4l4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2020

READ: Viral Video Of Aussie Dog Licking Owner's Homemade Pizza Has Netizens Divided

iOS: "can I copy your homework"

Android: "sure, just don't make it look the same"



Apple:#WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/xo9vAJyjOY — Bayo (@The_Omoluabi) June 22, 2020

READ: Snake About To Shed Skin Sips Water From Spoon, Netizens Amazed

Apple when they realize their new features exist in Android since years #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/bGue2CspTs — Donald J Trump (@Man_isssh) June 23, 2020

READ: Good News: From Dog Saving Pup To Fishermen Rescuing Turtles, 5 Great Stories Giving Hope

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.