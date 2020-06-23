Last Updated:

Android Users Share Memes As Apple Introduces 'new' Features They Have Had For Years

As Apple made a range of announcement at #WWDC2020, Android users took to Twitter to remind iOS users that they had been using the features ‘since forever'.

Bhavya Sukheja
Android

As Apple made a range of announcements at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), several Android users took to various social media platforms to remind iOS users that they had been using the ‘new’ features ‘since forever’. From ‘picture-in-picture’ mode to the ‘new’ home screen widgets, Android users accused iOS counterparts of ‘stealing’ most of the features. 

Apple ‘introduces’ new features 

While some users pointed out that the ‘new’ iOS widgets are the same as Samsung’s 2009 phone, others said that Apple ‘finally reached the year 2016’ and is ‘catching up fast’. From hilarious GIFs to memes, Android users surely did not shy away from reminding iOS users that Apple just ‘copied Android’s homework’. Here are some the most hilarious trending memes,

First Published:
