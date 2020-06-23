Android Users Share Memes As Apple Introduces 'new' Features They Have Had For Years

Quick links:
As Apple made a range of announcements at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), several Android users took to various social media platforms to remind iOS users that they had been using the ‘new’ features ‘since forever’. From ‘picture-in-picture’ mode to the ‘new’ home screen widgets, Android users accused iOS counterparts of ‘stealing’ most of the features.
While some users pointed out that the ‘new’ iOS widgets are the same as Samsung’s 2009 phone, others said that Apple ‘finally reached the year 2016’ and is ‘catching up fast’. From hilarious GIFs to memes, Android users surely did not shy away from reminding iOS users that Apple just ‘copied Android’s homework’. Here are some the most hilarious trending memes,
Android user: We’ve had this since 2001 #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/W37HRZIDI1— 🩸Bruno Fernandes🩸⚽️ (@chisida106) June 22, 2020
Widgets en iPhone 2020— Andrey Pedreros (@Andreyarchitect) June 22, 2020
Widgets en Samsung 2009#Apple #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/KaEGLR3xA4
#WWDC20— Sadique (@oye_bhidu) June 22, 2020
Me having an Android phone watching Apple events : pic.twitter.com/ZX5M0xcYiI
Yeah!!! finally apple reached year 2016...catching up fast, huh apple.😌🙃#Apple— Divyansh (@halodivyansh) June 22, 2020
#WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/FnG61ju8tJ
Android users watching Apple release decade old Android features #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/ltVPHJCZqr— Joshua, The Creator 🕷️ (@JoAccord) June 22, 2020
Android users watching Apple "introduce" features which they already have since years. #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/X8diybR4l4— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2020
People using Android#WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/K4nrWn1twJ— Sara (@sarasspacee) June 22, 2020
iOS: "can I copy your homework"— Bayo (@The_Omoluabi) June 22, 2020
Android: "sure, just don't make it look the same"
Apple:#WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/xo9vAJyjOY
Android user right now seeing Apple 'introduce' feature— divtweets (@divyamtweets) June 22, 2020
#WWDC20 #WWDC2020 pic.twitter.com/kf5lo30gEs
#WWDC20— 💓ऋतिका🇮🇳 (@Vritika385) June 22, 2020
Android users looking at ios 14 features: pic.twitter.com/Q3xlLAPeBJ
Apple when they realize their new features exist in Android since years #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/bGue2CspTs— Donald J Trump (@Man_isssh) June 23, 2020
