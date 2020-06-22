Good News: From Dog Saving Pup To Fishermen Rescuing Turtles, 5 Great Stories Giving Hope

This year, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. From the COVID-19 pandemic to Black Lives Matter protests, from assumptions of World War III to spike in natural disasters across the globe, many are calling out to "cancel 2020" or saying this year "doesn't count because we didn't do anything". With so much going on, people have expressed how the struggles with mental health have magnified.

Even Google had recently revealed that there has been a surge in the searches of ‘Good News’ that could cheer up the mood of people, some of whom still confined to their homes. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “amazing” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From woman playing with a grandchild to a blind man becoming an internet celebrity, these are five best from today.

Woman playing with grandchild

A video of a grandmother playing the game of stones has sent the internet down the memory lane. Shared by a Twitter user named Raj, the nearly two-minute clip of an elderly woman teaching her granddaughter the retro game with stones has left the users on Twitter sentimental. Captioned as the children must spend time with the grandparents, the clip has amassed over 352.7k views and is now being shared widely.

Why kids should spend time with their grand parents too.. ðŸ¥° #family ðŸ‘ªðŸ§“ðŸ‘µðŸ‘¶ pic.twitter.com/l2UZSFj5sx — Raj ðŸ•ºðŸ•¶ #StayHomeStaySafe (@AndeDursu) June 19, 2020

Read - Video Of Woman Playing With Grandchild Takes Netizens Back To Childhood

Blind man's perfect throw

An inspiring video of a blind man efficiently scoring a basket in the game of basketball has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by the user named Rex Chapman, the nearly one-minute long footage portrays a visually challenged man surrounded by the loved ones and the acquaintances anticipating him to score with phones as the crowd cheers for him. In an uplifting moment, the man efficiently throws the ball into the basket, rendering his family members speechless.

This family’s reaction to their blind Uncle hitting a free throw on his first try — is the Twitter content I’m here for.



Happy Father’s Day.ðŸŒŽâ¤ï¸ðŸ€pic.twitter.com/QSYC60YYXG — Rex ChapmanðŸ‡ðŸ¼ (@RexChapman) June 21, 2020

Read - Blind Man Becomes Internet Sensation After Scoring A Basket In His First Throw; Watch

Monkey removing 'stringy bits'

A video of a monkey removing fibrous threads from a banana has left several internet users ‘fascinated’ as they were surprised to see the similarity between humans and the animal. While scientists believe that chimpanzees are the closest living relatives of humans, the similar behaviour trait of the monkey has prompted netizens to call them ‘intelligent’ as well.

they don’t like the stringy bits on bananas either!!!! i don’t know what i’m going to do with this info yet but it makes me happy to know. pic.twitter.com/pj1TgNMMq3 — marâ (@nasacertified) June 19, 2020

Read - Video Of Monkey Removing 'stringy Bits' Of Banana Just Like Humans Amuses Netizens; Watch

Dog saves puppy’s life

From saving baby kestrels from the middle of the road to helping kindergarten kids cross the street safely, dogs are famous for lending their paws when needed. Recently, a member of the fluffy community yet again proved the point and helped a sick puppy by donating some of his blood. While taking to Facebook, a vet, Jennifer Fowler shared an image of her dog, Jax, who helped a small pooch, who was in dire need of blood.

Read - Dog Saves Puppy’s Life By Donating Blood, Netizens Call Him An ‘angel’

CM hails fishermen who saved olive ridley turtles

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently took to Twitter to hail the local fishermen, who saved five Olive Ridley turtles off the state’s coast. While sharing the video of the rescue effort, Sawant, in the tweet, called the ‘kind gesture’ respectful. He also thanked the fishermen for ‘respecting the ecosystem’. In the video, one can see the fishermen snipping away their fishing nets to rescue the protected species. Three of the men could also be seen holding the huge turtles. According to reports, the video was shot at Benaulim Beach in South Goa.

I am grateful for the kind gesture of my Goan brothers, making our state a better place to live by respecting the nature's ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/2NUqvMGgac — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 21, 2020

Read - Goa CM Hails Fishermen Who Saved Olive Ridley Turtles, Video Wins Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.