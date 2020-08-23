Viral Animal Videos Of The Week That Will Brighten Up Your Sunday!

For an animal lover, social media as a lot of content to look at. From watching cat videos to baby elephant videos, this week has brought some entertaining and adorable content to social media. Here is a list of five selected viral animal videos that would definitely brighten up your Sunday.

Viral videos of Reggie the Cockatoo who became the 'employee of the month'

A video of an "attention-seeking" cockatoo is doing rounds of the internet. The video was shared by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanica garden, US. The brief video gives a glimpse into the life of Reggie the Cockatoo, who serves as an "office assistant" during the morning hours. The clip, which was posted on Facebook, shows the white coloured bird working hard to make copies and helping out his human colleagues. The white Cockatoo could be seen collecting print outs from a machine.

Viral image of the new can service Olaber where a crocodile carries frogs on its back

Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda recently tweeted a picture of a crocodile and five frogs. The tweet includes a collage of two images where a crocodile is balancing five frogs on his back. One image shows the side angle whereas the other shows the front angle. Nanda makes a hilarious remark saying a new crocodile cab service has been started and he terms it as ‘Olaber’.

The collage depicts how heavy rains in various parts of the country have flooded the roads and how ‘Olaber’ which is the new crocodile cab service can prove to be helpful. The crocodile is seen balancing five frogs at his back which are comfortably sitting.

With heavy rains at many places of India flooding the roads, Olaber starts crocodile taxi service... pic.twitter.com/QsZNJfznwv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 16, 2020

Video of two bald eagles performing aerial acrobatics

A viral video of two eagles playfully performing the art of ‘aerial acrobatics’ was recently doing rounds on social media. Uploaded on August 15 by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the 7-second short video clip shows two eagles twirling in the sky. The eagles can be seen holding each other with their strong paws and turning upside down. The ability of the eagles to stay in the air and keep flying even when upside down astounded the netizens.

Aerial acrobatics.

This is a super stunt by these bald eagles... pic.twitter.com/6ftQ7ZvoUX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 15, 2020

Ziva Dhoni shares a video with a chameleon

Daughter of legendary Indian Cricketer Mahindra Singh Dhoni was seen making friends with a unique creature on the World Lizard Day. The post was shared on her official Instagram handle, which is managed by her mother Sakshi Dhoni and father Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ziva was seen interacting with the green coloured chameleon relaxing on her bicycle handle.

Viral video of Mexico baby elephant whose birth was live-streamed

Baby Elephant whose birth was live-streamed by a safari park in Mexico was named ‘Zoom’ after the video chat app named Zoom. The app was actually launched amid the coronavirus pandemic for virtual communication is being planned to be released in the wild in Africa in later stages of life. Born in Puebla, southeast of the Mexican capital, the calf's birth was live-streamed.

