Paatal Lok's Team Holds A Quarantine Success Party; Producer Anushka Sharma Shares Pics

Paatal Lok is a neo-noir web series which premiered on Amazon Prime Video yesterday. It is banked by Anushka Sharma under her 'Clean Slate Filmz' banner. The series is about a down and out cop who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. Paatal Lok opened to great reviews from the viewers. The team of the series had a success party in quarantine. Read to know more.

Paatal Lok team holds a success party during the quarantine

Paatal Lok has grabbed much attention within a day of its release. The series is applauded by the audiences for its storytelling and detailing. The superb audience review called for a party from the team. But as the nation is under lockdown due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, an outdoor party could not take place. However, Paatal Lok team celebrated the success with a virtual party through a video call.

The producer of the show, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of the team’s virtual success party. It had the makers along with the cast of the series. Her caption read, “What 'Success party's' look like in these times .PAATAL LOK streaming NOW on @primevideoin !! Had a blast with this incredible team of ours @kans26 #sudipsharma @jaideepahlawat @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @manojmittra @saurabhma @nowitsabhi @mukundgupta @its_just_roo @maria.tharakan @polome_b

@vahishaikh @hardik.sadhwani @ankitmalik3 🙌”[sic]. Check out her post below.

Paatal Lok is created by Sudip Sharma and written by Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra. This police-based crime thriller is inspired by the traditional concepts of Svarga, Dharti and Paatal (heaven, earth and hell) and the four estates. The series stars Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Ishwak Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu, Asif Khan, Mairembam Ronaldo Singh, Sandeep Mahajan, Vipin Sharma, Asif Basra, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Swastika Mukherjee and others.

Synopsis

Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) is sceptical, washed-out Delhi cop who has nothing to look forward to in his less-than-ordinary career. But one day a high profile case lands on his table, a case which is too big and pivotal for his designation. The case turns into a dark mystery that leads the inspector to the gruesome realm of the underworld (Paatal Lok). Hathi Ram’s instincts tell him to investigate the lives of the suspects. He discovers unexpected truths and insights that eventually help him rediscover his responsibilities as a cop, his place in the larger scheme of things and the larger meaning of life itself.

