Apple Banana And Grape Puzzle Answer With A Logical Explanation

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, several countries are in complete lockdown. India is also under an extended lockdown. People are staying indoors to avoid the spread of the virus. During this time, several people have taken up their hobbies like reading, cooking, playing indoor games, etc. During this time a lot of people are spending their time on social media by solving WhatsApp puzzles.

While people are also seen interacting with friends and family via social media, they have also been sharing updates related to the Coronavirus and challenging their friends and loved ones on various WhatsApp puzzles. These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for many during this lockdown. One of the WhatsApp puzzles that have been going viral lately is the Apple Banana and Grape puzzle.

The puzzle is being shared over Whatsapp for quite some time now. A lot of people are trying to solve the puzzle and they are wondering about whether their answer is correct or not. To all those who are wondering about Apple Banana and Grape puzzle answer, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Apple Banana and Grape puzzle comprise of 3 tricky equations. These equations are made by using pictures of Apple Banana and Grape. Let’s take a look at Apple Banana and Grape puzzle.

Apple Banana and grape puzzle

Apple Banana and grape puzzle answer

According to the puzzle,

Apple = 7

12 grapes are visible in the picture and according to the picture,

Grapes = 5 + 7 = 12

Therefore, Grapes = 12

In the third equation from the picture,

3 Bananas = 7 – 1 = 6

For the Apple Banana and grape puzzle answer,

Apple + 11 Grapes (1 Grape is missing ) + 1 Banana = 7 + 12 + (6/3) = 20

Apple Banana and grape puzzle answer is 20.

