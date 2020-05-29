Doctor And Nurse Tie Knot In UK Hospital Amid COVID-19, Netizens Pour Love

A doctor and a nurse, who had to cancel their wedding due to unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, recently got married in the ‘hospital’s historical chapel’. According to a press note released by Guy’s St Thomas’, Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam tied the knot at the end of April in the Grade 2 listed chapel at St Thomas’ Hospital, London, UK. The couple had planned to marry in August, however, they decided to cancel as their families would’ve been unable to travel safely from Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka.

As they asked the hospital’s chaplaincy team if it was possible to have a wedding ceremony and decided to have a small scale private wedding in April, their families and friends attended the ceremony virtually. Tipping said that they wanted to have a ceremony while everyone was still healthy, even if it meant our loved ones having to watch us on screen. She added that they also wanted to make sure that they could celebrate while they were still able to.

READ: Anand Mahindra Wants The Word ‘webinar’ To Be ‘banished’, Netizens Agree

According to the press note, Tipping said, "The chaplaincy team worked hard to get permission for us to be married, which we appreciated greatly at a time when so much was going on. A date was set within two weeks and we hadn’t bought my dress, our rings and other things we needed so we rushed to get everything done quickly”.

While taking to Twitter, the hospital shared the ‘beautiful’ pictures from the wedding. Tipping even said that it was ‘nice’ being ‘just us’ as if felt ‘very intimate’. She added that it was ‘lovely wedding’ and the camel was ‘beautiful’. She even said that it was ‘surreal’ to get married where they both work.

A doctor and nurse from St Thomas’ who had to cancel their wedding due to the #coronavirus outbreak have got married in the hospital’s historical chapel.



Read about Jann and Annalan’s special day and why it meant so much to them to tie the knot at work https://t.co/ECH4nJuBSo pic.twitter.com/tz6T0jj2Bi — Guy's and St Thomas' (@GSTTnhs) May 26, 2020

READ: London: RSPCA And Firefighters Rescue Fox After Its Head Got Stuck In Tyre

Netizens wish them ‘nothing but happiness’

Since shared, the pictures have gone viral. With more than 20,000 likes, hundreds of internet users also congratulated the newlyweds. While some netizens called the wedding ‘elegant’, others wrote, “That is amazing. Congratulations to you both and well-done @GSTnhs for allowing these guys to get married in that beautiful chapel”.

Awww so nice to read this. Congratulations for both of you 🎊💐🎉❤️ — Jacek B (@JacekBorek2) May 26, 2020

congratulations both ,the bride looks beautiful and the groom handsome

Have a wonderful life together. — wendy moore 💙 (@wendymo94921768) May 26, 2020

That’s lovely. Good idea to do it while they can. They can always have a party in 6-12 months and wear those lovely outfits again. A hospital chapel is actually very special. Hospitals can feel very spiritual anyway, circle of life, miracles... — Frauke Wong (@fraukewong) May 26, 2020

READ: Video: Girl With Artificial Arm Plays Violin, Netizens Laud Her 'indomitable Spirit'

Truly delighted for you both many congratulations and much love and happiness for your future together as husband and wife. — AlisonJane Addison (@ALIROB17) May 26, 2020

Awesome 👏🏽 and thanks @GSTTnhs for making this happen and facilitating the special day for very special couple #COVID__19 FightBack — Makala Wellington #StayAlert # SaveLives (@wmakala) May 26, 2020

What a stunning couple—wishing them nothing but happiness ☺️🧡 — Olly Field 🇭🇰 (@OliverMField) May 26, 2020

READ: Video Of Baby Rhino Trying To Wake Its Dead Mother Leaves Netizens Heartbroken

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.